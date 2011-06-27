Estimated values
2000 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,346
|$11,068
|$12,586
|Clean
|$7,429
|$9,876
|$11,229
|Average
|$5,595
|$7,493
|$8,516
|Rough
|$3,761
|$5,110
|$5,803
Estimated values
2000 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,360
|$12,411
|$14,114
|Clean
|$8,331
|$11,075
|$12,593
|Average
|$6,274
|$8,403
|$9,550
|Rough
|$4,217
|$5,731
|$6,508