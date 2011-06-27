Estimated values
2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,415
|$2,890
|Clean
|$1,395
|$2,190
|$2,622
|Average
|$1,101
|$1,741
|$2,085
|Rough
|$806
|$1,291
|$1,549
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,798
|$2,805
|$3,355
|Clean
|$1,626
|$2,544
|$3,044
|Average
|$1,283
|$2,022
|$2,421
|Rough
|$940
|$1,500
|$1,798
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$2,505
|$3,005
|Clean
|$1,437
|$2,272
|$2,726
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,805
|$2,168
|Rough
|$831
|$1,339
|$1,610
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,694
|$2,602
|$3,098
|Clean
|$1,532
|$2,360
|$2,811
|Average
|$1,209
|$1,875
|$2,235
|Rough
|$886
|$1,391
|$1,660
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,703
|$2,605
|$3,098
|Clean
|$1,541
|$2,363
|$2,811
|Average
|$1,216
|$1,878
|$2,235
|Rough
|$891
|$1,393
|$1,660
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,541
|$2,402
|$2,871
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,178
|$2,604
|Average
|$1,100
|$1,731
|$2,071
|Rough
|$806
|$1,284
|$1,538
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,682
|$3,214
|Clean
|$1,544
|$2,432
|$2,916
|Average
|$1,218
|$1,933
|$2,319
|Rough
|$892
|$1,434
|$1,723
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,773
|$3,384
|Clean
|$1,492
|$2,515
|$3,070
|Average
|$1,177
|$1,999
|$2,442
|Rough
|$862
|$1,483
|$1,814