Estimated values
2007 Pontiac G5 GT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,020
|$2,532
|$2,813
|Clean
|$1,832
|$2,302
|$2,559
|Average
|$1,454
|$1,842
|$2,052
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,382
|$1,545
Estimated values
2007 Pontiac G5 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$2,268
|$2,521
|Clean
|$1,637
|$2,062
|$2,294
|Average
|$1,299
|$1,650
|$1,839
|Rough
|$961
|$1,238
|$1,385