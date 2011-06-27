  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,148$7,940$9,785
Clean$5,872$7,592$9,327
Average$5,321$6,896$8,411
Rough$4,770$6,200$7,494
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,901$7,524$9,200
Clean$5,636$7,194$8,769
Average$5,107$6,535$7,907
Rough$4,578$5,875$7,046
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,917$7,621$9,377
Clean$5,652$7,287$8,938
Average$5,121$6,619$8,060
Rough$4,591$5,951$7,182
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,883$6,422$7,999
Clean$4,664$6,140$7,624
Average$4,227$5,577$6,875
Rough$3,789$5,014$6,126
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SL w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,684$7,425$9,213
Clean$5,429$7,099$8,781
Average$4,919$6,449$7,918
Rough$4,410$5,798$7,056
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,174$6,789$8,448
Clean$4,942$6,491$8,052
Average$4,478$5,896$7,261
Rough$4,014$5,301$6,470
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,120$6,687$8,298
Clean$4,890$6,394$7,909
Average$4,431$5,808$7,132
Rough$3,972$5,222$6,355
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan Versa Note on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Versa Note with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,140 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Versa Note is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Versa Note with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,140 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Nissan Versa Note, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Versa Note with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,140 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan Versa Note. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan Versa Note and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan Versa Note ranges from $3,789 to $7,999, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan Versa Note is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.