Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,148
|$7,940
|$9,785
|Clean
|$5,872
|$7,592
|$9,327
|Average
|$5,321
|$6,896
|$8,411
|Rough
|$4,770
|$6,200
|$7,494
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,901
|$7,524
|$9,200
|Clean
|$5,636
|$7,194
|$8,769
|Average
|$5,107
|$6,535
|$7,907
|Rough
|$4,578
|$5,875
|$7,046
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,917
|$7,621
|$9,377
|Clean
|$5,652
|$7,287
|$8,938
|Average
|$5,121
|$6,619
|$8,060
|Rough
|$4,591
|$5,951
|$7,182
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,883
|$6,422
|$7,999
|Clean
|$4,664
|$6,140
|$7,624
|Average
|$4,227
|$5,577
|$6,875
|Rough
|$3,789
|$5,014
|$6,126
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SL w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,684
|$7,425
|$9,213
|Clean
|$5,429
|$7,099
|$8,781
|Average
|$4,919
|$6,449
|$7,918
|Rough
|$4,410
|$5,798
|$7,056
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,174
|$6,789
|$8,448
|Clean
|$4,942
|$6,491
|$8,052
|Average
|$4,478
|$5,896
|$7,261
|Rough
|$4,014
|$5,301
|$6,470
2015 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,120
|$6,687
|$8,298
|Clean
|$4,890
|$6,394
|$7,909
|Average
|$4,431
|$5,808
|$7,132
|Rough
|$3,972
|$5,222
|$6,355