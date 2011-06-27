Estimated values
2014 Acura TSX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,169
|$13,585
|$15,777
|Clean
|$10,603
|$12,884
|$14,939
|Average
|$9,472
|$11,481
|$13,265
|Rough
|$8,341
|$10,079
|$11,590
Estimated values
2014 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,553
|$14,157
|$16,517
|Clean
|$10,968
|$13,426
|$15,640
|Average
|$9,798
|$11,965
|$13,887
|Rough
|$8,628
|$10,503
|$12,134
Estimated values
2014 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,248
|$13,717
|$15,955
|Clean
|$10,678
|$13,009
|$15,108
|Average
|$9,539
|$11,593
|$13,414
|Rough
|$8,400
|$10,177
|$11,721
Estimated values
2014 Acura TSX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,324
|$13,659
|$15,777
|Clean
|$10,750
|$12,954
|$14,939
|Average
|$9,604
|$11,544
|$13,265
|Rough
|$8,457
|$10,134
|$11,590
Estimated values
2014 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,133
|$15,902
|$18,415
|Clean
|$12,468
|$15,082
|$17,437
|Average
|$11,138
|$13,440
|$15,483
|Rough
|$9,808
|$11,798
|$13,528