2019 Acura TLX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,223$29,256$31,755
Clean$26,733$28,722$31,163
Average$25,752$27,653$29,979
Rough$24,771$26,585$28,795
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,052$28,850$31,060
Clean$26,565$28,323$30,481
Average$25,590$27,269$29,323
Rough$24,616$26,215$28,165
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,872$33,085$35,804
Clean$30,316$32,481$35,136
Average$29,204$31,272$33,801
Rough$28,092$30,063$32,467
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,230$29,261$31,755
Clean$26,739$28,726$31,163
Average$25,758$27,657$29,979
Rough$24,777$26,589$28,795
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,433$25,444$27,913
Clean$23,011$24,979$27,393
Average$22,166$24,050$26,352
Rough$21,322$23,120$25,312
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,882$31,842$34,252
Clean$29,344$31,261$33,614
Average$28,267$30,098$32,337
Rough$27,190$28,935$31,059
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,361$27,394$29,890
Clean$24,904$26,894$29,333
Average$23,990$25,893$28,218
Rough$23,077$24,892$27,104
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,825$30,832$33,297
Clean$28,306$30,269$32,676
Average$27,267$29,143$31,435
Rough$26,229$28,016$30,193
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,525$27,513$29,955
Clean$25,065$27,011$29,396
Average$24,145$26,006$28,280
Rough$23,226$25,001$27,163
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,973$31,970$34,425
Clean$29,433$31,386$33,783
Average$28,353$30,218$32,499
Rough$27,274$29,050$31,216
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,646$29,670$32,156
Clean$27,148$29,128$31,557
Average$26,152$28,045$30,358
Rough$25,156$26,961$29,159
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,853$31,866$34,338
Clean$29,315$31,284$33,698
Average$28,240$30,120$32,418
Rough$27,164$28,956$31,138
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,936$33,168$35,909
Clean$30,379$32,562$35,240
Average$29,264$31,351$33,901
Rough$28,150$30,139$32,562
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,085$33,043$35,451
Clean$30,525$32,440$34,790
Average$29,405$31,233$33,469
Rough$28,285$30,026$32,147
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Acura TLX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,979 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura TLX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,979 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Acura TLX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,979 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Acura TLX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Acura TLX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Acura TLX ranges from $21,322 to $27,913, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Acura TLX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.