Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,223
|$29,256
|$31,755
|Clean
|$26,733
|$28,722
|$31,163
|Average
|$25,752
|$27,653
|$29,979
|Rough
|$24,771
|$26,585
|$28,795
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,052
|$28,850
|$31,060
|Clean
|$26,565
|$28,323
|$30,481
|Average
|$25,590
|$27,269
|$29,323
|Rough
|$24,616
|$26,215
|$28,165
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,872
|$33,085
|$35,804
|Clean
|$30,316
|$32,481
|$35,136
|Average
|$29,204
|$31,272
|$33,801
|Rough
|$28,092
|$30,063
|$32,467
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,230
|$29,261
|$31,755
|Clean
|$26,739
|$28,726
|$31,163
|Average
|$25,758
|$27,657
|$29,979
|Rough
|$24,777
|$26,589
|$28,795
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,433
|$25,444
|$27,913
|Clean
|$23,011
|$24,979
|$27,393
|Average
|$22,166
|$24,050
|$26,352
|Rough
|$21,322
|$23,120
|$25,312
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,882
|$31,842
|$34,252
|Clean
|$29,344
|$31,261
|$33,614
|Average
|$28,267
|$30,098
|$32,337
|Rough
|$27,190
|$28,935
|$31,059
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,361
|$27,394
|$29,890
|Clean
|$24,904
|$26,894
|$29,333
|Average
|$23,990
|$25,893
|$28,218
|Rough
|$23,077
|$24,892
|$27,104
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,825
|$30,832
|$33,297
|Clean
|$28,306
|$30,269
|$32,676
|Average
|$27,267
|$29,143
|$31,435
|Rough
|$26,229
|$28,016
|$30,193
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,525
|$27,513
|$29,955
|Clean
|$25,065
|$27,011
|$29,396
|Average
|$24,145
|$26,006
|$28,280
|Rough
|$23,226
|$25,001
|$27,163
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,973
|$31,970
|$34,425
|Clean
|$29,433
|$31,386
|$33,783
|Average
|$28,353
|$30,218
|$32,499
|Rough
|$27,274
|$29,050
|$31,216
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,646
|$29,670
|$32,156
|Clean
|$27,148
|$29,128
|$31,557
|Average
|$26,152
|$28,045
|$30,358
|Rough
|$25,156
|$26,961
|$29,159
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,853
|$31,866
|$34,338
|Clean
|$29,315
|$31,284
|$33,698
|Average
|$28,240
|$30,120
|$32,418
|Rough
|$27,164
|$28,956
|$31,138
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,936
|$33,168
|$35,909
|Clean
|$30,379
|$32,562
|$35,240
|Average
|$29,264
|$31,351
|$33,901
|Rough
|$28,150
|$30,139
|$32,562
Estimated values
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,085
|$33,043
|$35,451
|Clean
|$30,525
|$32,440
|$34,790
|Average
|$29,405
|$31,233
|$33,469
|Rough
|$28,285
|$30,026
|$32,147