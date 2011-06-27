Estimated values
2000 Dodge Stratus SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$730
|$1,349
|$1,688
|Clean
|$640
|$1,186
|$1,484
|Average
|$461
|$860
|$1,077
|Rough
|$282
|$535
|$669
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Stratus ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,007
|$1,533
|$1,823
|Clean
|$883
|$1,348
|$1,603
|Average
|$636
|$978
|$1,163
|Rough
|$389
|$608
|$723