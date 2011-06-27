  1. Home
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,568$3,948$4,698
Clean$2,387$3,665$4,358
Average$2,025$3,098$3,677
Rough$1,663$2,532$2,997
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,440$3,693$4,373
Clean$2,268$3,428$4,057
Average$1,924$2,898$3,423
Rough$1,580$2,369$2,790
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,948$4,476$5,306
Clean$2,740$4,155$4,921
Average$2,325$3,513$4,153
Rough$1,909$2,871$3,384
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,239$3,496$4,180
Clean$2,081$3,246$3,877
Average$1,766$2,744$3,272
Rough$1,450$2,243$2,666
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,492$3,845$4,580
Clean$2,317$3,569$4,249
Average$1,965$3,017$3,585
Rough$1,613$2,466$2,922
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,429$3,642$4,301
Clean$2,258$3,380$3,990
Average$1,915$2,858$3,367
Rough$1,573$2,336$2,744
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,496$4,024$4,856
Clean$2,320$3,736$4,505
Average$1,968$3,159$3,801
Rough$1,616$2,581$3,098
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,257$3,476$4,139
Clean$2,098$3,227$3,839
Average$1,780$2,728$3,240
Rough$1,461$2,230$2,640
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,408$1,694$1,850
Clean$1,309$1,572$1,716
Average$1,110$1,329$1,448
Rough$911$1,086$1,180
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,769$4,206$4,987
Clean$2,574$3,905$4,626
Average$2,183$3,301$3,904
Rough$1,793$2,698$3,181
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,725$1,928$2,039
Clean$1,603$1,790$1,891
Average$1,360$1,513$1,596
Rough$1,117$1,237$1,301
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,519$3,878$4,617
Clean$2,341$3,600$4,283
Average$1,986$3,044$3,614
Rough$1,631$2,487$2,945
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,667$4,115$4,903
Clean$2,479$3,820$4,548
Average$2,103$3,230$3,838
Rough$1,726$2,640$3,127
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,252$3,499$4,177
Clean$2,093$3,248$3,874
Average$1,775$2,746$3,269
Rough$1,458$2,244$2,664
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,301$3,438$4,055
Clean$2,139$3,191$3,762
Average$1,814$2,698$3,174
Rough$1,490$2,205$2,587
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,306$3,489$4,132
Clean$2,143$3,238$3,833
Average$1,818$2,738$3,234
Rough$1,493$2,238$2,636
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,098 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,227 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Santa Fe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,098 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,227 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,098 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,227 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe ranges from $1,461 to $4,139, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.