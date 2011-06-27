Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,568
|$3,948
|$4,698
|Clean
|$2,387
|$3,665
|$4,358
|Average
|$2,025
|$3,098
|$3,677
|Rough
|$1,663
|$2,532
|$2,997
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,440
|$3,693
|$4,373
|Clean
|$2,268
|$3,428
|$4,057
|Average
|$1,924
|$2,898
|$3,423
|Rough
|$1,580
|$2,369
|$2,790
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,948
|$4,476
|$5,306
|Clean
|$2,740
|$4,155
|$4,921
|Average
|$2,325
|$3,513
|$4,153
|Rough
|$1,909
|$2,871
|$3,384
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,239
|$3,496
|$4,180
|Clean
|$2,081
|$3,246
|$3,877
|Average
|$1,766
|$2,744
|$3,272
|Rough
|$1,450
|$2,243
|$2,666
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,492
|$3,845
|$4,580
|Clean
|$2,317
|$3,569
|$4,249
|Average
|$1,965
|$3,017
|$3,585
|Rough
|$1,613
|$2,466
|$2,922
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,429
|$3,642
|$4,301
|Clean
|$2,258
|$3,380
|$3,990
|Average
|$1,915
|$2,858
|$3,367
|Rough
|$1,573
|$2,336
|$2,744
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,496
|$4,024
|$4,856
|Clean
|$2,320
|$3,736
|$4,505
|Average
|$1,968
|$3,159
|$3,801
|Rough
|$1,616
|$2,581
|$3,098
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$3,476
|$4,139
|Clean
|$2,098
|$3,227
|$3,839
|Average
|$1,780
|$2,728
|$3,240
|Rough
|$1,461
|$2,230
|$2,640
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,408
|$1,694
|$1,850
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,572
|$1,716
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,329
|$1,448
|Rough
|$911
|$1,086
|$1,180
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,769
|$4,206
|$4,987
|Clean
|$2,574
|$3,905
|$4,626
|Average
|$2,183
|$3,301
|$3,904
|Rough
|$1,793
|$2,698
|$3,181
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$1,928
|$2,039
|Clean
|$1,603
|$1,790
|$1,891
|Average
|$1,360
|$1,513
|$1,596
|Rough
|$1,117
|$1,237
|$1,301
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,519
|$3,878
|$4,617
|Clean
|$2,341
|$3,600
|$4,283
|Average
|$1,986
|$3,044
|$3,614
|Rough
|$1,631
|$2,487
|$2,945
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,667
|$4,115
|$4,903
|Clean
|$2,479
|$3,820
|$4,548
|Average
|$2,103
|$3,230
|$3,838
|Rough
|$1,726
|$2,640
|$3,127
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,252
|$3,499
|$4,177
|Clean
|$2,093
|$3,248
|$3,874
|Average
|$1,775
|$2,746
|$3,269
|Rough
|$1,458
|$2,244
|$2,664
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,301
|$3,438
|$4,055
|Clean
|$2,139
|$3,191
|$3,762
|Average
|$1,814
|$2,698
|$3,174
|Rough
|$1,490
|$2,205
|$2,587
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,306
|$3,489
|$4,132
|Clean
|$2,143
|$3,238
|$3,833
|Average
|$1,818
|$2,738
|$3,234
|Rough
|$1,493
|$2,238
|$2,636