Estimated values
2008 HUMMER H3 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,332
|$8,666
|$9,446
|Clean
|$6,884
|$8,126
|$8,836
|Average
|$5,986
|$7,045
|$7,617
|Rough
|$5,088
|$5,965
|$6,398
2008 HUMMER H3 H3X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,671
|$10,780
|$11,994
|Clean
|$8,141
|$10,108
|$11,220
|Average
|$7,079
|$8,764
|$9,672
|Rough
|$6,018
|$7,420
|$8,124
2008 HUMMER H3 Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,758
|$11,201
|$12,053
|Clean
|$9,160
|$10,502
|$11,275
|Average
|$7,966
|$9,106
|$9,720
|Rough
|$6,771
|$7,709
|$8,164