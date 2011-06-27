Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,666
|$4,921
|$5,744
|Clean
|$3,382
|$4,545
|$5,302
|Average
|$2,814
|$3,792
|$4,418
|Rough
|$2,246
|$3,040
|$3,534
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,499
|$4,779
|$5,617
|Clean
|$3,228
|$4,414
|$5,185
|Average
|$2,686
|$3,683
|$4,321
|Rough
|$2,144
|$2,952
|$3,456
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,931
|$3,950
|$4,618
|Clean
|$2,704
|$3,648
|$4,262
|Average
|$2,250
|$3,044
|$3,552
|Rough
|$1,796
|$2,440
|$2,841
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,110
|$4,240
|$4,979
|Clean
|$2,869
|$3,915
|$4,596
|Average
|$2,387
|$3,267
|$3,830
|Rough
|$1,905
|$2,619
|$3,064
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,713
|$5,009
|$5,857
|Clean
|$3,426
|$4,626
|$5,407
|Average
|$2,850
|$3,860
|$4,505
|Rough
|$2,275
|$3,094
|$3,604
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,550
|$4,830
|$5,669
|Clean
|$3,275
|$4,461
|$5,232
|Average
|$2,725
|$3,722
|$4,360
|Rough
|$2,175
|$2,983
|$3,488
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,656
|$4,921
|$5,751
|Clean
|$3,373
|$4,545
|$5,309
|Average
|$2,806
|$3,792
|$4,424
|Rough
|$2,240
|$3,040
|$3,539
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,819
|$5,216
|$6,132
|Clean
|$3,523
|$4,817
|$5,661
|Average
|$2,931
|$4,020
|$4,717
|Rough
|$2,339
|$3,222
|$3,773
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,177
|$4,334
|$5,093
|Clean
|$2,931
|$4,003
|$4,701
|Average
|$2,438
|$3,340
|$3,917
|Rough
|$1,946
|$2,677
|$3,134