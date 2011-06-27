Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$2,334
|$2,843
|Clean
|$1,237
|$2,058
|$2,507
|Average
|$898
|$1,506
|$1,835
|Rough
|$560
|$955
|$1,163
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord Special Edition 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,139
|$1,961
|$2,409
|Clean
|$1,002
|$1,729
|$2,125
|Average
|$727
|$1,265
|$1,555
|Rough
|$453
|$802
|$986
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,309
|$2,187
|$2,668
|Clean
|$1,152
|$1,929
|$2,353
|Average
|$836
|$1,412
|$1,722
|Rough
|$521
|$894
|$1,092
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord EX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,116
|$2,552
|$2,799
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,251
|$2,468
|Average
|$1,352
|$1,647
|$1,807
|Rough
|$842
|$1,044
|$1,145
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,287
|$2,394
|$2,997
|Clean
|$1,132
|$2,111
|$2,643
|Average
|$822
|$1,545
|$1,934
|Rough
|$512
|$979
|$1,226
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,400
|$2,090
|$2,471
|Clean
|$1,232
|$1,843
|$2,179
|Average
|$895
|$1,349
|$1,595
|Rough
|$557
|$855
|$1,011
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$1,997
|$2,415
|Clean
|$1,084
|$1,761
|$2,130
|Average
|$788
|$1,289
|$1,559
|Rough
|$491
|$817
|$988
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord Value 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,252
|$2,144
|$2,632
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,890
|$2,321
|Average
|$800
|$1,383
|$1,699
|Rough
|$498
|$877
|$1,077
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$2,240
|$2,709
|Clean
|$1,218
|$1,975
|$2,389
|Average
|$884
|$1,445
|$1,749
|Rough
|$551
|$916
|$1,108
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,345
|$2,327
|$2,865
|Clean
|$1,183
|$2,052
|$2,526
|Average
|$859
|$1,502
|$1,849
|Rough
|$535
|$952
|$1,172
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$1,992
|$2,430
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,757
|$2,143
|Average
|$761
|$1,286
|$1,568
|Rough
|$474
|$815
|$994
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,345
|$2,133
|$2,567
|Clean
|$1,183
|$1,881
|$2,263
|Average
|$859
|$1,377
|$1,657
|Rough
|$535
|$872
|$1,050