1997 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,406$2,334$2,843
Clean$1,237$2,058$2,507
Average$898$1,506$1,835
Rough$560$955$1,163
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord Special Edition 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,139$1,961$2,409
Clean$1,002$1,729$2,125
Average$727$1,265$1,555
Rough$453$802$986
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,309$2,187$2,668
Clean$1,152$1,929$2,353
Average$836$1,412$1,722
Rough$521$894$1,092
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord EX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,116$2,552$2,799
Clean$1,861$2,251$2,468
Average$1,352$1,647$1,807
Rough$842$1,044$1,145
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,287$2,394$2,997
Clean$1,132$2,111$2,643
Average$822$1,545$1,934
Rough$512$979$1,226
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,400$2,090$2,471
Clean$1,232$1,843$2,179
Average$895$1,349$1,595
Rough$557$855$1,011
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,233$1,997$2,415
Clean$1,084$1,761$2,130
Average$788$1,289$1,559
Rough$491$817$988
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord Value 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,252$2,144$2,632
Clean$1,101$1,890$2,321
Average$800$1,383$1,699
Rough$498$877$1,077
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,384$2,240$2,709
Clean$1,218$1,975$2,389
Average$884$1,445$1,749
Rough$551$916$1,108
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,345$2,327$2,865
Clean$1,183$2,052$2,526
Average$859$1,502$1,849
Rough$535$952$1,172
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,192$1,992$2,430
Clean$1,048$1,757$2,143
Average$761$1,286$1,568
Rough$474$815$994
Estimated values
1997 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,345$2,133$2,567
Clean$1,183$1,881$2,263
Average$859$1,377$1,657
Rough$535$872$1,050
FAQ

The value of a used 1997 Honda Accord ranges from $491 to $2,415, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.