Estimated values
2007 INFINITI G35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,841
|$5,177
|$5,937
|Clean
|$3,468
|$4,670
|$5,345
|Average
|$2,720
|$3,657
|$4,163
|Rough
|$1,973
|$2,644
|$2,981
Estimated values
2007 INFINITI G35 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,998
|$5,532
|$6,402
|Clean
|$3,609
|$4,991
|$5,765
|Average
|$2,831
|$3,909
|$4,490
|Rough
|$2,053
|$2,826
|$3,215
Estimated values
2007 INFINITI G35 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,236
|$7,612
|$8,952
|Clean
|$4,727
|$6,867
|$8,060
|Average
|$3,708
|$5,378
|$6,278
|Rough
|$2,689
|$3,888
|$4,495
Estimated values
2007 INFINITI G35 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,612
|$6,329
|$7,302
|Clean
|$4,163
|$5,710
|$6,575
|Average
|$3,266
|$4,471
|$5,121
|Rough
|$2,368
|$3,233
|$3,667
Estimated values
2007 INFINITI G35 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,899
|$5,341
|$6,158
|Clean
|$3,519
|$4,818
|$5,545
|Average
|$2,761
|$3,773
|$4,319
|Rough
|$2,002
|$2,728
|$3,092
Estimated values
2007 INFINITI G35 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,814
|$5,170
|$5,939
|Clean
|$3,443
|$4,664
|$5,348
|Average
|$2,701
|$3,652
|$4,165
|Rough
|$1,959
|$2,641
|$2,982
Estimated values
2007 INFINITI G35 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,668
|$5,165
|$6,011
|Clean
|$3,311
|$4,660
|$5,413
|Average
|$2,598
|$3,649
|$4,216
|Rough
|$1,884
|$2,638
|$3,019