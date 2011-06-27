Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,358
|$18,146
|$20,949
|Clean
|$14,934
|$17,636
|$20,348
|Average
|$14,087
|$16,615
|$19,145
|Rough
|$13,239
|$15,595
|$17,943
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,967
|$15,414
|$17,875
|Clean
|$12,609
|$14,981
|$17,362
|Average
|$11,893
|$14,115
|$16,336
|Rough
|$11,178
|$13,248
|$15,310
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,825
|$17,453
|$20,095
|Clean
|$14,416
|$16,963
|$19,519
|Average
|$13,598
|$15,982
|$18,365
|Rough
|$12,780
|$15,000
|$17,212
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,548
|$16,134
|$18,733
|Clean
|$13,174
|$15,680
|$18,195
|Average
|$12,427
|$14,773
|$17,120
|Rough
|$11,679
|$13,866
|$16,045