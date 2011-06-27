Estimated values
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,859
|$23,804
|$24,970
|Clean
|$22,501
|$23,423
|$24,558
|Average
|$21,785
|$22,662
|$23,734
|Rough
|$21,069
|$21,901
|$22,910
Estimated values
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,612
|$21,589
|$22,796
|Clean
|$20,289
|$21,244
|$22,420
|Average
|$19,643
|$20,554
|$21,668
|Rough
|$18,998
|$19,863
|$20,916
Estimated values
2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,575
|$40,783
|$44,729
|Clean
|$36,986
|$40,131
|$43,991
|Average
|$35,809
|$38,826
|$42,515
|Rough
|$34,633
|$37,522
|$41,039
Estimated values
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,636
|$23,493
|$24,551
|Clean
|$22,281
|$23,117
|$24,146
|Average
|$21,573
|$22,366
|$23,336
|Rough
|$20,864
|$21,615
|$22,526
Estimated values
2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,399
|$33,340
|$34,505
|Clean
|$31,891
|$32,807
|$33,936
|Average
|$30,877
|$31,741
|$32,797
|Rough
|$29,862
|$30,675
|$31,659
Estimated values
2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,012
|$32,799
|$33,775
|Clean
|$31,511
|$32,275
|$33,218
|Average
|$30,508
|$31,226
|$32,104
|Rough
|$29,505
|$30,177
|$30,989
Estimated values
2019 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,190
|$31,349
|$32,781
|Clean
|$29,717
|$30,848
|$32,240
|Average
|$28,772
|$29,845
|$31,159
|Rough
|$27,826
|$28,842
|$30,077
Estimated values
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,929
|$24,660
|$25,566
|Clean
|$23,554
|$24,266
|$25,144
|Average
|$22,804
|$23,477
|$24,301
|Rough
|$22,055
|$22,689
|$23,457