Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3 Adventure 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,301
|$12,863
|$13,876
|Clean
|$10,613
|$12,086
|$13,038
|Average
|$9,238
|$10,533
|$11,363
|Rough
|$7,863
|$8,981
|$9,688
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,726
|$11,283
|$12,291
|Clean
|$9,135
|$10,602
|$11,549
|Average
|$7,951
|$9,240
|$10,066
|Rough
|$6,768
|$7,878
|$8,582
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,978
|$13,532
|$14,539
|Clean
|$11,250
|$12,715
|$13,661
|Average
|$9,792
|$11,081
|$11,906
|Rough
|$8,335
|$9,448
|$10,151
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3 Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,694
|$14,362
|$15,444
|Clean
|$11,922
|$13,495
|$14,512
|Average
|$10,377
|$11,761
|$12,647
|Rough
|$8,833
|$10,027
|$10,783