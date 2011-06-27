Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,983
|$13,535
|$16,009
|Clean
|$10,653
|$13,119
|$15,503
|Average
|$9,993
|$12,286
|$14,491
|Rough
|$9,332
|$11,453
|$13,480
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited w/Saddle Interior 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,878
|$15,617
|$18,271
|Clean
|$12,491
|$15,136
|$17,693
|Average
|$11,717
|$14,176
|$16,539
|Rough
|$10,943
|$13,215
|$15,384
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,911
|$15,632
|$18,271
|Clean
|$12,523
|$15,151
|$17,693
|Average
|$11,747
|$14,190
|$16,539
|Rough
|$10,971
|$13,228
|$15,384
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,379
|$16,259
|$19,051
|Clean
|$12,977
|$15,759
|$18,449
|Average
|$12,173
|$14,759
|$17,245
|Rough
|$11,369
|$13,759
|$16,041
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,000
|$13,257
|$15,446
|Clean
|$10,670
|$12,849
|$14,958
|Average
|$10,009
|$12,034
|$13,982
|Rough
|$9,347
|$11,218
|$13,005
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited w/Saddle Interior 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,737
|$16,436
|$19,051
|Clean
|$13,325
|$15,930
|$18,449
|Average
|$12,499
|$14,919
|$17,245
|Rough
|$11,673
|$13,908
|$16,041