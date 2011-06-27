  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,089$8,946$10,525
Clean$5,642$8,284$9,734
Average$4,748$6,960$8,153
Rough$3,854$5,637$6,571
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,635$10,478$12,054
Clean$7,074$9,703$11,148
Average$5,953$8,153$9,337
Rough$4,832$6,602$7,526
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,168$11,999$14,115
Clean$7,568$11,112$13,055
Average$6,369$9,336$10,934
Rough$5,170$7,561$8,813
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,811$10,779$12,425
Clean$7,238$9,982$11,491
Average$6,091$8,387$9,624
Rough$4,944$6,792$7,758
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,175$10,541$12,401
Clean$6,649$9,762$11,470
Average$5,595$8,202$9,606
Rough$4,541$6,642$7,743
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,184$9,031$10,604
Clean$5,730$8,363$9,808
Average$4,822$7,027$8,214
Rough$3,914$5,691$6,621
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,306$13,005$15,053
Clean$8,623$12,042$13,922
Average$7,256$10,118$11,660
Rough$5,890$8,194$9,399
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,822$8,552$10,062
Clean$5,394$7,920$9,306
Average$4,540$6,654$7,794
Rough$3,685$5,389$6,282
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,432$9,449$11,116
Clean$5,960$8,750$10,281
Average$5,016$7,352$8,611
Rough$4,071$5,954$6,940
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,276$12,159$14,304
Clean$7,668$11,259$13,229
Average$6,453$9,460$11,080
Rough$5,238$7,661$8,931
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,741$8,434$9,922
Clean$5,320$7,810$9,177
Average$4,477$6,562$7,686
Rough$3,634$5,314$6,195
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,841$8,544$10,037
Clean$5,412$7,912$9,283
Average$4,555$6,648$7,775
Rough$3,697$5,384$6,267
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,132$8,973$10,543
Clean$5,682$8,309$9,751
Average$4,781$6,982$8,167
Rough$3,881$5,654$6,583
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,187$10,559$12,421
Clean$6,660$9,778$11,488
Average$5,604$8,215$9,622
Rough$4,549$6,653$7,755
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,325$13,058$15,125
Clean$8,641$12,092$13,989
Average$7,272$10,160$11,716
Rough$5,902$8,228$9,444
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,999$10,368$12,229
Clean$6,485$9,601$11,310
Average$5,458$8,067$9,473
Rough$4,430$6,533$7,635
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,501$11,721$13,507
Clean$7,877$10,854$12,492
Average$6,629$9,120$10,463
Rough$5,380$7,386$8,433
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,868$12,900$15,129
Clean$8,217$11,946$13,992
Average$6,915$10,037$11,719
Rough$5,613$8,128$9,446
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,087$11,570$13,496
Clean$7,494$10,714$12,482
Average$6,306$9,002$10,454
Rough$5,119$7,290$8,426
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,246$14,478$16,820
Clean$9,494$13,407$15,556
Average$7,989$11,265$13,029
Rough$6,485$9,123$10,502
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,490$18,349$21,586
Clean$11,573$16,992$19,964
Average$9,739$14,277$16,721
Rough$7,905$11,562$13,477
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,574$10,617$12,302
Clean$7,018$9,832$11,378
Average$5,906$8,261$9,530
Rough$4,794$6,690$7,681
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,622$10,964$11,728
Clean$8,916$10,153$10,847
Average$7,503$8,531$9,085
Rough$6,090$6,909$7,323
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,392$10,860$12,775
Clean$6,849$10,056$11,815
Average$5,764$8,449$9,896
Rough$4,678$6,843$7,976
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,851$9,911$11,603
Clean$6,348$9,178$10,731
Average$5,342$7,712$8,988
Rough$4,336$6,245$7,245
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,656$9,777$11,503
Clean$6,167$9,054$10,639
Average$5,190$7,607$8,910
Rough$4,213$6,161$7,182
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,532$9,279$10,799
Clean$6,052$8,592$9,988
Average$5,093$7,219$8,365
Rough$4,134$5,846$6,742
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,111$14,855$17,475
Clean$9,369$13,756$16,162
Average$7,884$11,558$13,536
Rough$6,400$9,360$10,910
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,388$10,550$12,299
Clean$6,846$9,770$11,375
Average$5,761$8,209$9,527
Rough$4,676$6,648$7,679
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,356$6,422$7,563
Clean$4,036$5,947$6,995
Average$3,397$4,997$5,859
Rough$2,757$4,046$4,722
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,617$11,190$13,164
Clean$7,058$10,362$12,175
Average$5,939$8,706$10,197
Rough$4,821$7,051$8,219
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,913$12,501$14,487
Clean$8,259$11,577$13,399
Average$6,950$9,727$11,222
Rough$5,641$7,877$9,045
Sell my 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,036 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,947 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,036 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,947 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,036 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,947 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $2,757 to $7,563, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.