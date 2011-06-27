Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,089
|$8,946
|$10,525
|Clean
|$5,642
|$8,284
|$9,734
|Average
|$4,748
|$6,960
|$8,153
|Rough
|$3,854
|$5,637
|$6,571
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,635
|$10,478
|$12,054
|Clean
|$7,074
|$9,703
|$11,148
|Average
|$5,953
|$8,153
|$9,337
|Rough
|$4,832
|$6,602
|$7,526
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,168
|$11,999
|$14,115
|Clean
|$7,568
|$11,112
|$13,055
|Average
|$6,369
|$9,336
|$10,934
|Rough
|$5,170
|$7,561
|$8,813
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,811
|$10,779
|$12,425
|Clean
|$7,238
|$9,982
|$11,491
|Average
|$6,091
|$8,387
|$9,624
|Rough
|$4,944
|$6,792
|$7,758
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,175
|$10,541
|$12,401
|Clean
|$6,649
|$9,762
|$11,470
|Average
|$5,595
|$8,202
|$9,606
|Rough
|$4,541
|$6,642
|$7,743
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,184
|$9,031
|$10,604
|Clean
|$5,730
|$8,363
|$9,808
|Average
|$4,822
|$7,027
|$8,214
|Rough
|$3,914
|$5,691
|$6,621
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,306
|$13,005
|$15,053
|Clean
|$8,623
|$12,042
|$13,922
|Average
|$7,256
|$10,118
|$11,660
|Rough
|$5,890
|$8,194
|$9,399
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,822
|$8,552
|$10,062
|Clean
|$5,394
|$7,920
|$9,306
|Average
|$4,540
|$6,654
|$7,794
|Rough
|$3,685
|$5,389
|$6,282
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,432
|$9,449
|$11,116
|Clean
|$5,960
|$8,750
|$10,281
|Average
|$5,016
|$7,352
|$8,611
|Rough
|$4,071
|$5,954
|$6,940
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,276
|$12,159
|$14,304
|Clean
|$7,668
|$11,259
|$13,229
|Average
|$6,453
|$9,460
|$11,080
|Rough
|$5,238
|$7,661
|$8,931
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,741
|$8,434
|$9,922
|Clean
|$5,320
|$7,810
|$9,177
|Average
|$4,477
|$6,562
|$7,686
|Rough
|$3,634
|$5,314
|$6,195
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,841
|$8,544
|$10,037
|Clean
|$5,412
|$7,912
|$9,283
|Average
|$4,555
|$6,648
|$7,775
|Rough
|$3,697
|$5,384
|$6,267
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,132
|$8,973
|$10,543
|Clean
|$5,682
|$8,309
|$9,751
|Average
|$4,781
|$6,982
|$8,167
|Rough
|$3,881
|$5,654
|$6,583
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,187
|$10,559
|$12,421
|Clean
|$6,660
|$9,778
|$11,488
|Average
|$5,604
|$8,215
|$9,622
|Rough
|$4,549
|$6,653
|$7,755
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,325
|$13,058
|$15,125
|Clean
|$8,641
|$12,092
|$13,989
|Average
|$7,272
|$10,160
|$11,716
|Rough
|$5,902
|$8,228
|$9,444
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,999
|$10,368
|$12,229
|Clean
|$6,485
|$9,601
|$11,310
|Average
|$5,458
|$8,067
|$9,473
|Rough
|$4,430
|$6,533
|$7,635
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,501
|$11,721
|$13,507
|Clean
|$7,877
|$10,854
|$12,492
|Average
|$6,629
|$9,120
|$10,463
|Rough
|$5,380
|$7,386
|$8,433
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,868
|$12,900
|$15,129
|Clean
|$8,217
|$11,946
|$13,992
|Average
|$6,915
|$10,037
|$11,719
|Rough
|$5,613
|$8,128
|$9,446
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,087
|$11,570
|$13,496
|Clean
|$7,494
|$10,714
|$12,482
|Average
|$6,306
|$9,002
|$10,454
|Rough
|$5,119
|$7,290
|$8,426
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,246
|$14,478
|$16,820
|Clean
|$9,494
|$13,407
|$15,556
|Average
|$7,989
|$11,265
|$13,029
|Rough
|$6,485
|$9,123
|$10,502
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,490
|$18,349
|$21,586
|Clean
|$11,573
|$16,992
|$19,964
|Average
|$9,739
|$14,277
|$16,721
|Rough
|$7,905
|$11,562
|$13,477
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,574
|$10,617
|$12,302
|Clean
|$7,018
|$9,832
|$11,378
|Average
|$5,906
|$8,261
|$9,530
|Rough
|$4,794
|$6,690
|$7,681
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,622
|$10,964
|$11,728
|Clean
|$8,916
|$10,153
|$10,847
|Average
|$7,503
|$8,531
|$9,085
|Rough
|$6,090
|$6,909
|$7,323
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,392
|$10,860
|$12,775
|Clean
|$6,849
|$10,056
|$11,815
|Average
|$5,764
|$8,449
|$9,896
|Rough
|$4,678
|$6,843
|$7,976
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,851
|$9,911
|$11,603
|Clean
|$6,348
|$9,178
|$10,731
|Average
|$5,342
|$7,712
|$8,988
|Rough
|$4,336
|$6,245
|$7,245
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,656
|$9,777
|$11,503
|Clean
|$6,167
|$9,054
|$10,639
|Average
|$5,190
|$7,607
|$8,910
|Rough
|$4,213
|$6,161
|$7,182
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,532
|$9,279
|$10,799
|Clean
|$6,052
|$8,592
|$9,988
|Average
|$5,093
|$7,219
|$8,365
|Rough
|$4,134
|$5,846
|$6,742
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,111
|$14,855
|$17,475
|Clean
|$9,369
|$13,756
|$16,162
|Average
|$7,884
|$11,558
|$13,536
|Rough
|$6,400
|$9,360
|$10,910
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,388
|$10,550
|$12,299
|Clean
|$6,846
|$9,770
|$11,375
|Average
|$5,761
|$8,209
|$9,527
|Rough
|$4,676
|$6,648
|$7,679
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,356
|$6,422
|$7,563
|Clean
|$4,036
|$5,947
|$6,995
|Average
|$3,397
|$4,997
|$5,859
|Rough
|$2,757
|$4,046
|$4,722
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,617
|$11,190
|$13,164
|Clean
|$7,058
|$10,362
|$12,175
|Average
|$5,939
|$8,706
|$10,197
|Rough
|$4,821
|$7,051
|$8,219
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,913
|$12,501
|$14,487
|Clean
|$8,259
|$11,577
|$13,399
|Average
|$6,950
|$9,727
|$11,222
|Rough
|$5,641
|$7,877
|$9,045