Estimated values
2020 Acura RDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,355
|$40,024
|$42,081
|Clean
|$37,848
|$39,493
|$41,515
|Average
|$36,834
|$38,430
|$40,382
|Rough
|$35,820
|$37,368
|$39,249
Estimated values
2020 Acura RDX 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,838
|$38,555
|$40,672
|Clean
|$36,351
|$38,044
|$40,124
|Average
|$35,377
|$37,020
|$39,030
|Rough
|$34,403
|$35,997
|$37,935
Estimated values
2020 Acura RDX 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,580
|$42,156
|$44,099
|Clean
|$40,044
|$41,596
|$43,506
|Average
|$38,971
|$40,477
|$42,319
|Rough
|$37,898
|$39,358
|$41,132
Estimated values
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,325
|$41,056
|$43,189
|Clean
|$38,805
|$40,511
|$42,608
|Average
|$37,766
|$39,422
|$41,445
|Rough
|$36,726
|$38,332
|$40,283
Estimated values
2020 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,221
|$42,819
|$44,792
|Clean
|$40,676
|$42,251
|$44,189
|Average
|$39,587
|$41,115
|$42,984
|Rough
|$38,497
|$39,978
|$41,778
Estimated values
2020 Acura RDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,996
|$43,551
|$45,470
|Clean
|$41,441
|$42,973
|$44,858
|Average
|$40,331
|$41,817
|$43,634
|Rough
|$39,221
|$40,661
|$42,410
Estimated values
2020 Acura RDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A