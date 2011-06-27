Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,664
|$19,130
|$21,407
|Clean
|$16,057
|$18,420
|$20,575
|Average
|$14,842
|$16,999
|$18,912
|Rough
|$13,628
|$15,578
|$17,249
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,561
|$22,130
|$24,510
|Clean
|$18,848
|$21,308
|$23,558
|Average
|$17,423
|$19,665
|$21,654
|Rough
|$15,997
|$18,022
|$19,750
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,273
|$19,763
|$22,064
|Clean
|$16,644
|$19,029
|$21,207
|Average
|$15,385
|$17,562
|$19,493
|Rough
|$14,126
|$16,094
|$17,779
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,408
|$19,820
|$22,053
|Clean
|$16,773
|$19,084
|$21,196
|Average
|$15,505
|$17,612
|$19,483
|Rough
|$14,236
|$16,141
|$17,770
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,886
|$17,211
|$19,355
|Clean
|$14,344
|$16,572
|$18,603
|Average
|$13,259
|$15,294
|$17,100
|Rough
|$12,174
|$14,016
|$15,596
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,267
|$19,760
|$22,064
|Clean
|$16,638
|$19,026
|$21,207
|Average
|$15,380
|$17,558
|$19,493
|Rough
|$14,121
|$16,091
|$17,779
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,479
|$17,834
|$20,008
|Clean
|$14,915
|$17,172
|$19,231
|Average
|$13,787
|$15,848
|$17,677
|Rough
|$12,659
|$14,523
|$16,122
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,221
|$21,218
|$23,977
|Clean
|$17,557
|$20,430
|$23,045
|Average
|$16,230
|$18,854
|$21,183
|Rough
|$14,902
|$17,279
|$19,320