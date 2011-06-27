  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,664$19,130$21,407
Clean$16,057$18,420$20,575
Average$14,842$16,999$18,912
Rough$13,628$15,578$17,249
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,561$22,130$24,510
Clean$18,848$21,308$23,558
Average$17,423$19,665$21,654
Rough$15,997$18,022$19,750
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,273$19,763$22,064
Clean$16,644$19,029$21,207
Average$15,385$17,562$19,493
Rough$14,126$16,094$17,779
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,408$19,820$22,053
Clean$16,773$19,084$21,196
Average$15,505$17,612$19,483
Rough$14,236$16,141$17,770
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,886$17,211$19,355
Clean$14,344$16,572$18,603
Average$13,259$15,294$17,100
Rough$12,174$14,016$15,596
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,267$19,760$22,064
Clean$16,638$19,026$21,207
Average$15,380$17,558$19,493
Rough$14,121$16,091$17,779
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,479$17,834$20,008
Clean$14,915$17,172$19,231
Average$13,787$15,848$17,677
Rough$12,659$14,523$16,122
Estimated values
2014 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,221$21,218$23,977
Clean$17,557$20,430$23,045
Average$16,230$18,854$21,183
Rough$14,902$17,279$19,320
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Acura MDX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,344 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,572 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura MDX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,344 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,572 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Acura MDX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,344 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,572 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Acura MDX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Acura MDX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Acura MDX ranges from $12,174 to $19,355, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Acura MDX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.