What is the XC40?

Stylish and sleek, the XC40 is a small but significant SUV for Volvo. Bumper to bumper, the XC40 is the smallest vehicle that Volvo makes. It offers buyers an appealing combination of impressive standard features and a chance at owning their first luxury SUV. More than just a boxy but nimble runabout, though, the XC40 is also one of the vehicles in Volvo's lineup that gets the Recharge treatment.

Recharge, as Volvo calls it, is a designation for vehicles that are either purely electrically driven or driven using a combination of plug-in power and gasoline. The XC40 Recharge is the only pure EV currently in Volvo's lineup, and we expect that more Recharge models will start showing up in dealerships during 2021.

As for the standard XC40, we don't expect a lot to change for 2022. Since the XC40 was only just introduced in 2019, and the electrically powered Recharge version is essentially brand-new, the entire vehicle is relatively fresh. But as Volvo continues to expand its lineup, it's possible that we'll see a Volvo V40 — a smaller, hatchback version of the XC40 — built on the same platform.