2022 Volvo XC40

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $35,000 (estimated)
  • After starting production in 2021, the all-electric XC40 Recharge EV will join the lineup
  • Part of the first XC40 generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
Volvo XC40 for Sale
2022 Volvo XC40 Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/18/2021
What is the XC40?

Stylish and sleek, the XC40 is a small but significant SUV for Volvo. Bumper to bumper, the XC40 is the smallest vehicle that Volvo makes. It offers buyers an appealing combination of impressive standard features and a chance at owning their first luxury SUV. More than just a boxy but nimble runabout, though, the XC40 is also one of the vehicles in Volvo's lineup that gets the Recharge treatment.

Recharge, as Volvo calls it, is a designation for vehicles that are either purely electrically driven or driven using a combination of plug-in power and gasoline. The XC40 Recharge is the only pure EV currently in Volvo's lineup, and we expect that more Recharge models will start showing up in dealerships during 2021.

As for the standard XC40, we don't expect a lot to change for 2022. Since the XC40 was only just introduced in 2019, and the electrically powered Recharge version is essentially brand-new, the entire vehicle is relatively fresh. But as Volvo continues to expand its lineup, it's possible that we'll see a Volvo V40 — a smaller, hatchback version of the XC40 — built on the same platform. 

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Volvo XC40 has sharp and distinctive good looks, an upscale interior, and lots of standard features for the money. It runs in a class with some stiff competition from the BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA, which offer a lot of high-end luxury equipment and impressive driving characteristics. Still, if you're looking at buying your first luxury SUV and the XC40's small stature fits your lifestyle, we definitely recommend taking one out for a test drive.

