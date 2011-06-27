  1. Home
Used 2009 Volvo V50 2.4i Features & Specs

More about the 2009 V50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,800
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,800
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length178.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume125 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather
  • Quartz, leather
  • Dalaro Quartz, cloth
  • Dalaro Off Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Null tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
205/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
