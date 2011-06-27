Used 2009 Volvo V50 Consumer Reviews
Nuisance problems !!
The "no key system" has a small cap for driver's door lock. This has fallen off on its own 3 times. $90.00 each time to order, have painted,etc. The front airfoil/dam is too low, rubs on curbs, and is frequently scratched/damaged. $650.00+ to replace. The rear roof tapers down so much that load capacity is severely limited, and this includes large dogs who bump their heads on entry. Mileage is about 20. The manual supports use of 87 Octane and up. We have owned 5 previous Volvo wagons going back to 1971. This vehicle doesn't compete !! Worried for the future of Volvo!!
Correction of husband's review
I have just become aware that on 4-14-10, "Tom" offered a review of our 2009 Volvo V50 T5 Awd R design 4dr wagon. We have previously owned 5 Volvo wagons since l971, each of which was "my" car,and our adult children have had six Volvos. Tom's criticism of my V50 was a little harsh, and unfair to compare it to our larger, more substantial wagons, the last of which was traded in on the V50 simply to reduce the turning circle from 43'+ to 35'+. The keyless entry has caused hassle and extra expense. Volvo recently changed the cap for driver's door..... let's hope it works!!
I like it
The car drives wonderfully. It's my first new car, and I am quite happy with my decision. So far, no problems; but then again, I've only got 2000 miles on the car. Back seat is a little tight, if you've got tall folks in the front seat. Having cargo room is great, and the size of the vehicle is perfect for New York City. Sometimes I look out the window at my car parked outside, and watch pedestrians admiring the car as they walk past. The car is definitely a head-turner. The BMWs and Audis are way too common here.
It's a looker...for a wagon!
I drive it on the Autobahn in Europe, my normal speed...100 - 115 mph. It has plenty of power, comfortable seating, plenty of cargo room...it is what it is...a sportswagon. I purchased a few extras for it that you can't get in the states to include the color. Great experience with Volvo! Nice car! It replaced my 2002 Mini Cooper. I hope to have this Volvo for years to come!
pricey but nice
V50 R, is my 4th Volvo (still have XC90 and C30, recently traded xc70) First impression is the V5o isn't up t the high standard of the others. I really got the feeling that I was in a rebadged Focus. Funny thing is though this car can grow you on. The comforts are subtle. Performance is great, handling is top notch( unless you hit bumps then you feel the sport suspension) For city driving with the kids it is perfect, neither too small( C30, nor too big XC90) Volvo has switched to this clunky menu/ enter / select / exit audio and phone control system which stinks. Huge distraction which ought not be tried while driving. Odd development for a car that promotes safety. The previous was better
