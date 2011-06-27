Estimated values
2004 Volvo S40 LSE 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,109
|$3,992
|$5,017
|Clean
|$1,876
|$3,557
|$4,470
|Average
|$1,409
|$2,687
|$3,377
|Rough
|$942
|$1,818
|$2,283
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S40 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,435
|$2,593
|$3,224
|Clean
|$1,276
|$2,311
|$2,873
|Average
|$959
|$1,746
|$2,170
|Rough
|$641
|$1,181
|$1,467
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S40 T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,580
|$2,887
|$3,601
|Clean
|$1,405
|$2,573
|$3,208
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,944
|$2,423
|Rough
|$706
|$1,315
|$1,638
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S40 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,829
|$3,068
|$3,745
|Clean
|$1,627
|$2,734
|$3,337
|Average
|$1,222
|$2,065
|$2,521
|Rough
|$817
|$1,397
|$1,704