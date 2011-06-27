Used 2004 Volvo S40 Consumer Reviews

This car can save your life John , 07/23/2010 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my teenage daughter, in part because of its safety features. Within months she was involved in a serious rollover accident (swerved to avoid a deer) and the car came to rest on its roof. The car was totaled. Looking at the car afterward I would have believed it was a fatal accident, but she did not have a scratch! If safety is paramount to you, you can count on this car - it saved my daughter's life. Report Abuse

bragging rights- great performance greatpurchase , 09/17/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful From the moment I test drove this car I loved it. The acceleration blew me away, not to mention the handling. I drove off the lot 2 hours later. 0-60 in a blink of an eye..I leave the competition in the dust. Handling, finish, reliability. My Favorite features are the rain drop/auto wipe feature,heated seats,audio system. Volvo got it right on this one. Report Abuse

So far, GREAT! Timscotland , 03/11/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My wife drives a V70 D5 a car I have been very impressed by. I am now middle aged and therefore have been required to go for a sensible car. My Honda Accord TypeR had to go and I have to be a grown up :-( Enter an S40 T5 so much torque, quiet (great news after the Honda) 30mpg at 90mph I love this car. Even running in, resticted to 3000rpm, you are traveling at 90+ but as the milage goes on (now at 1100 in 10 days) the engine gets better and better. The 6 speed gearbox is smooth and precise, better even than the Honda with it's award winning box, even if 6 speeds are unnessisary with the car. Report Abuse

At this price it a no brainer!!!!!!!!! Jammer , 05/15/2003 7 of 8 people found this review helpful My wife and I just recently purchased our S40 and are quite impressed. The ride and comfort is just great! After driving SUV's and truck's for the past 5 yrs it is a relief to find a vehicle with accelleration, fuel ecomony, and ride comfort in such a inexpensive vehicle. The interior of the car makes you feel like you riding in a luxury vehicle costing $10,000 more. Our S40 has the premium and climate package and was bought for only $22,000!!! Anyone looking at a SAAB 9-3, Audi A4, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, or even a Hyundai XG350, do yourself a favor and look at an S40. You'll find you can save $1,000's when getting the Volvo. Report Abuse