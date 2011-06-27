Used 2004 Volvo S40 Consumer Reviews
This car can save your life
I bought this car for my teenage daughter, in part because of its safety features. Within months she was involved in a serious rollover accident (swerved to avoid a deer) and the car came to rest on its roof. The car was totaled. Looking at the car afterward I would have believed it was a fatal accident, but she did not have a scratch! If safety is paramount to you, you can count on this car - it saved my daughter's life.
bragging rights- great performance
From the moment I test drove this car I loved it. The acceleration blew me away, not to mention the handling. I drove off the lot 2 hours later. 0-60 in a blink of an eye..I leave the competition in the dust. Handling, finish, reliability. My Favorite features are the rain drop/auto wipe feature,heated seats,audio system. Volvo got it right on this one.
So far, GREAT!
My wife drives a V70 D5 a car I have been very impressed by. I am now middle aged and therefore have been required to go for a sensible car. My Honda Accord TypeR had to go and I have to be a grown up :-( Enter an S40 T5 so much torque, quiet (great news after the Honda) 30mpg at 90mph I love this car. Even running in, resticted to 3000rpm, you are traveling at 90+ but as the milage goes on (now at 1100 in 10 days) the engine gets better and better. The 6 speed gearbox is smooth and precise, better even than the Honda with it's award winning box, even if 6 speeds are unnessisary with the car.
At this price it a no brainer!!!!!!!!!
My wife and I just recently purchased our S40 and are quite impressed. The ride and comfort is just great! After driving SUV's and truck's for the past 5 yrs it is a relief to find a vehicle with accelleration, fuel ecomony, and ride comfort in such a inexpensive vehicle. The interior of the car makes you feel like you riding in a luxury vehicle costing $10,000 more. Our S40 has the premium and climate package and was bought for only $22,000!!! Anyone looking at a SAAB 9-3, Audi A4, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, or even a Hyundai XG350, do yourself a favor and look at an S40. You'll find you can save $1,000's when getting the Volvo.
T5 is very unique and great power
T5 engine is a must have. got it in red and is very good overall. still looks like new almost 6 years later. 1st few months was a rear brake grinding noise that took several visits to replace. Then the sunroof molding kept coming off. turbo valve had to be replaced. 2 years ago my oil trap had to be replaced at about 75K miles. Dealership and Volvo denied this was an issue. Cost $600. 3 months later my wife's 2005 T5 s40 had the same problem at around 75K miles but volvo still denied this was an issue or a recall. 2 exact cars w/ the same issue at around 75K owned by same family on long island not an issue????? 3months later recall issued. now both cars have water leaks when it rains
