Estimated values
1990 Volvo 240 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,428
|$1,862
|Clean
|$552
|$1,259
|$1,642
|Average
|$401
|$921
|$1,202
|Rough
|$250
|$584
|$761
Estimated values
1990 Volvo 240 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,428
|$1,862
|Clean
|$552
|$1,259
|$1,642
|Average
|$401
|$921
|$1,202
|Rough
|$250
|$584
|$761
Estimated values
1990 Volvo 240 DL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,428
|$1,862
|Clean
|$552
|$1,259
|$1,642
|Average
|$401
|$921
|$1,202
|Rough
|$250
|$584
|$761
Estimated values
1990 Volvo 240 DL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,428
|$1,862
|Clean
|$552
|$1,259
|$1,642
|Average
|$401
|$921
|$1,202
|Rough
|$250
|$584
|$761