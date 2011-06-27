  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2014 Subaru Outback
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Subaru Outback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,668$12,112$14,408
Clean$9,181$11,511$13,663
Average$8,206$10,308$12,173
Rough$7,231$9,106$10,683
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,193$11,512$13,691
Clean$8,729$10,940$12,983
Average$7,802$9,797$11,567
Rough$6,875$8,654$10,152
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,308$11,698$13,943
Clean$8,838$11,117$13,222
Average$7,900$9,956$11,780
Rough$6,961$8,794$10,338
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,308$11,647$13,847
Clean$8,839$11,069$13,131
Average$7,901$9,913$11,699
Rough$6,962$8,756$10,267
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,155$12,584$14,872
Clean$9,643$11,959$14,103
Average$8,619$10,710$12,565
Rough$7,595$9,460$11,027
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,265$12,708$15,010
Clean$9,748$12,077$14,233
Average$8,712$10,816$12,681
Rough$7,677$9,554$11,129
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,158$13,681$16,064
Clean$10,595$13,002$15,233
Average$9,470$11,643$13,572
Rough$8,345$10,285$11,911
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,995$13,533$15,927
Clean$10,440$12,861$15,104
Average$9,332$11,518$13,457
Rough$8,223$10,174$11,810
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,219$14,927$17,487
Clean$11,603$14,186$16,582
Average$10,371$12,704$14,774
Rough$9,139$11,222$12,966
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,900$12,293$14,547
Clean$9,401$11,683$13,795
Average$8,402$10,462$12,290
Rough$7,404$9,242$10,786
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,409$11,790$14,029
Clean$8,935$11,205$13,303
Average$7,986$10,035$11,853
Rough$7,037$8,864$10,402
Sell my 2014 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,940 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Outback is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,940 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Subaru Outback, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,940 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Subaru Outback ranges from $6,875 to $13,691, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.