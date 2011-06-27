Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,668
|$12,112
|$14,408
|Clean
|$9,181
|$11,511
|$13,663
|Average
|$8,206
|$10,308
|$12,173
|Rough
|$7,231
|$9,106
|$10,683
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,193
|$11,512
|$13,691
|Clean
|$8,729
|$10,940
|$12,983
|Average
|$7,802
|$9,797
|$11,567
|Rough
|$6,875
|$8,654
|$10,152
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,308
|$11,698
|$13,943
|Clean
|$8,838
|$11,117
|$13,222
|Average
|$7,900
|$9,956
|$11,780
|Rough
|$6,961
|$8,794
|$10,338
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,308
|$11,647
|$13,847
|Clean
|$8,839
|$11,069
|$13,131
|Average
|$7,901
|$9,913
|$11,699
|Rough
|$6,962
|$8,756
|$10,267
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,155
|$12,584
|$14,872
|Clean
|$9,643
|$11,959
|$14,103
|Average
|$8,619
|$10,710
|$12,565
|Rough
|$7,595
|$9,460
|$11,027
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,265
|$12,708
|$15,010
|Clean
|$9,748
|$12,077
|$14,233
|Average
|$8,712
|$10,816
|$12,681
|Rough
|$7,677
|$9,554
|$11,129
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,158
|$13,681
|$16,064
|Clean
|$10,595
|$13,002
|$15,233
|Average
|$9,470
|$11,643
|$13,572
|Rough
|$8,345
|$10,285
|$11,911
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,995
|$13,533
|$15,927
|Clean
|$10,440
|$12,861
|$15,104
|Average
|$9,332
|$11,518
|$13,457
|Rough
|$8,223
|$10,174
|$11,810
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,219
|$14,927
|$17,487
|Clean
|$11,603
|$14,186
|$16,582
|Average
|$10,371
|$12,704
|$14,774
|Rough
|$9,139
|$11,222
|$12,966
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,900
|$12,293
|$14,547
|Clean
|$9,401
|$11,683
|$13,795
|Average
|$8,402
|$10,462
|$12,290
|Rough
|$7,404
|$9,242
|$10,786
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,409
|$11,790
|$14,029
|Clean
|$8,935
|$11,205
|$13,303
|Average
|$7,986
|$10,035
|$11,853
|Rough
|$7,037
|$8,864
|$10,402