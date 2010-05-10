Used 1990 Volvo 240 for Sale Near Me

In January of 1998 my daughter was driving home on RT 15. Coming down off Steam Vally MT. IN Trout Run, Pa..Weather was snowy and wet. She tried to pass tractor trailer,and when she started to pass the rear dules the right front tire blew, causing the car to be pulled under the trailer. The tractor pulled the trailer over the car and kept right on going. The trailer spit the car into the guard rails. My daughter had time to lay down across the front seat. She walked away from the accident.. The investigating Pa. State Trooper looked at my daughter and said if you had been anything but a Volvo you would be dead.. God Bless Volvo TR OUT RUN pa.

