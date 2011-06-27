Estimated values
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,682
|$12,206
|$14,502
|Clean
|$9,382
|$11,815
|$14,012
|Average
|$8,782
|$11,035
|$13,033
|Rough
|$8,183
|$10,254
|$12,053
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,713
|$10,985
|$13,051
|Clean
|$8,443
|$10,633
|$12,610
|Average
|$7,904
|$9,931
|$11,729
|Rough
|$7,364
|$9,228
|$10,848
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,759
|$10,170
|$12,357
|Clean
|$7,519
|$9,844
|$11,940
|Average
|$7,038
|$9,194
|$11,105
|Rough
|$6,558
|$8,543
|$10,271
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,171
|$11,562
|$13,738
|Clean
|$8,887
|$11,192
|$13,274
|Average
|$8,319
|$10,453
|$12,346
|Rough
|$7,751
|$9,713
|$11,418
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,096
|$13,990
|$16,622
|Clean
|$10,753
|$13,542
|$16,060
|Average
|$10,066
|$12,648
|$14,938
|Rough
|$9,379
|$11,753
|$13,815
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,254
|$12,927
|$15,360
|Clean
|$9,937
|$12,514
|$14,842
|Average
|$9,302
|$11,687
|$13,804
|Rough
|$8,667
|$10,860
|$12,767
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,957
|$12,553
|$14,915
|Clean
|$9,649
|$12,152
|$14,411
|Average
|$9,032
|$11,349
|$13,404
|Rough
|$8,416
|$10,546
|$12,397
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,559
|$10,790
|$12,821
|Clean
|$8,294
|$10,445
|$12,388
|Average
|$7,764
|$9,755
|$11,522
|Rough
|$7,234
|$9,065
|$10,656