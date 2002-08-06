Used 1993 Volvo 240
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volvo 240.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- safety
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- driving experience
- comfort
- transmission
- lights
- interior
- acceleration
- seats
- wheels & tires
- visibility
- doors
- brakes
- climate control
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've had 4 BRICKS, '90-240-wagon, '99-XC, '04-XC and just last week a '93-240 Classic 4dr sdn. Total mileage to date 650K, yes six hundred and fifty thousand miles...You can't beat these cars not even with a big stick...all the woman in this family drive them and swear by them! Only problem is if your over 6'tall it's a struggle to get in and out of. beware RUST! No rust...undercoat and clean out drainage ports. Buy um while you can find them! That's a fact Jack!
There are certainly sexier cars on the the road than Volvo's classic 240 sedan, but few will ever match the reliability and peace of mind you get while driving the 240. The car is built so well that even at 214k miles, it still feels new.
Bought the car used a year ago. After an initial problem with the cat conv. the car has been a work horse and a pleasure to drive. I added the IPD bars and the car has an amazing turning radius for a big car. It hauls dogs and home depot trips in all weather with no complaints. Easily does 80 mph highway, 0-60 can take awhile from the 4 hard-working cyls.
When I bought my '93 240 from a private party it needed brakes, muffler, tires, battery, some a/c work and a general tuneup (plugs, filters, etc., but no major engine or tranny work was required). Now I routinely get 24-26 mpg @ 70 mph, mostly hiway miles. The car feels strong, maintains whatever speed I dial in, handles without surprises, and while is not the most fun ride, will take me where I want to go comfortably & safely. Two plusses: driver's seat position is excellent for a short person, easy to work on. Downside: while parts are easy to get, they are somewhat pricier than similar parts for a domestic. If you require a dependable, comfortable daily driver, consider this older Volvo.
Sponsored cars related to the 240
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Volvo 240 a good car?
Is the Volvo 240 reliable?
Is the 1993 Volvo 240 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Volvo 240?
The least-expensive 1993 Volvo 240 is the 1993 Volvo 240 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Volvo 240?
More about the 1993 Volvo 240
Used 1993 Volvo 240 Overview
The Used 1993 Volvo 240 is offered in the following submodels: 240 Sedan, 240 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1993 Volvo 240?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Volvo 240 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 240 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 240.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Volvo 240 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 240 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1993 Volvo 240?
Which 1993 Volvo 240s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Volvo 240 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Volvo 240.
Can't find a new 1993 Volvo 240s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo 240 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,436.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,393.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 Volvo 240?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
Related Used 1993 Volvo 240 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2012
- Used BMW X6 M 2018
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2012
- Used Dodge Journey 2017
- Used BMW X3 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2017
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2004
- Used Ford Taurus 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles