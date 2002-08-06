5 star reviews: 59 %

4 star reviews: 36 %

3 star reviews: 5 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 22 total reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, If you find one, no rust, buy it !!!!!!!

jrg , 04/20/2010

I've had 4 BRICKS, '90-240-wagon, '99-XC, '04-XC and just last week a '93-240 Classic 4dr sdn. Total mileage to date 650K, yes six hundred and fifty thousand miles...You can't beat these cars not even with a big stick...all the woman in this family drive them and swear by them! Only problem is if your over 6'tall it's a struggle to get in and out of. beware RUST! No rust...undercoat and clean out drainage ports. Buy um while you can find them! That's a fact Jack!

4.5 out of 5 stars, There are better looking cars

V I Roll , 06/08/2002

There are certainly sexier cars on the the road than Volvo's classic 240 sedan, but few will ever match the reliability and peace of mind you get while driving the 240. The car is built so well that even at 214k miles, it still feels new.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Beloved Tank

Pam C. , 12/28/2004

Bought the car used a year ago. After an initial problem with the cat conv. the car has been a work horse and a pleasure to drive. I added the IPD bars and the car has an amazing turning radius for a big car. It hauls dogs and home depot trips in all weather with no complaints. Easily does 80 mph highway, 0-60 can take awhile from the 4 hard-working cyls.

3.75 out of 5 stars, I'd Buy Another

B_W , 03/14/2005

When I bought my '93 240 from a private party it needed brakes, muffler, tires, battery, some a/c work and a general tuneup (plugs, filters, etc., but no major engine or tranny work was required). Now I routinely get 24-26 mpg @ 70 mph, mostly hiway miles. The car feels strong, maintains whatever speed I dial in, handles without surprises, and while is not the most fun ride, will take me where I want to go comfortably & safely. Two plusses: driver's seat position is excellent for a short person, easy to work on. Downside: while parts are easy to get, they are somewhat pricier than similar parts for a domestic. If you require a dependable, comfortable daily driver, consider this older Volvo.

