Used 1993 Volvo 240

1993 Volvo 240
List Price Estimate
$760 - $1,859
GL model dropped, again. Metallic paint doesn't cost extra this year, air conditioning gets CFC-free refrigerant and plush floor mats are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volvo 240.

5 star reviews: 59%
4 star reviews: 36%
3 star reviews: 5%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 22 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, If you find one, no rust, buy it !!!!!!!
jrg,

I've had 4 BRICKS, '90-240-wagon, '99-XC, '04-XC and just last week a '93-240 Classic 4dr sdn. Total mileage to date 650K, yes six hundred and fifty thousand miles...You can't beat these cars not even with a big stick...all the woman in this family drive them and swear by them! Only problem is if your over 6'tall it's a struggle to get in and out of. beware RUST! No rust...undercoat and clean out drainage ports. Buy um while you can find them! That's a fact Jack!

4.5 out of 5 stars, There are better looking cars
V I Roll,

There are certainly sexier cars on the the road than Volvo's classic 240 sedan, but few will ever match the reliability and peace of mind you get while driving the 240. The car is built so well that even at 214k miles, it still feels new.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Beloved Tank
Pam C.,

Bought the car used a year ago. After an initial problem with the cat conv. the car has been a work horse and a pleasure to drive. I added the IPD bars and the car has an amazing turning radius for a big car. It hauls dogs and home depot trips in all weather with no complaints. Easily does 80 mph highway, 0-60 can take awhile from the 4 hard-working cyls.

3.75 out of 5 stars, I'd Buy Another
B_W,

When I bought my '93 240 from a private party it needed brakes, muffler, tires, battery, some a/c work and a general tuneup (plugs, filters, etc., but no major engine or tranny work was required). Now I routinely get 24-26 mpg @ 70 mph, mostly hiway miles. The car feels strong, maintains whatever speed I dial in, handles without surprises, and while is not the most fun ride, will take me where I want to go comfortably & safely. Two plusses: driver's seat position is excellent for a short person, easy to work on. Downside: while parts are easy to get, they are somewhat pricier than similar parts for a domestic. If you require a dependable, comfortable daily driver, consider this older Volvo.

See all 22 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1993 Volvo 240 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Volvo 240 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1993 240 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo 240 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 240 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 240 has 14.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo 240. Learn more

Is the Volvo 240 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo 240 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 240. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 240's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1993 Volvo 240 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1993 Volvo 240 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1993 240 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1993 Volvo 240?

The least-expensive 1993 Volvo 240 is the 1993 Volvo 240 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volvo 240?

    If you're interested in the Volvo 240, the next question is, which 240 model is right for you? 240 variants include 4dr Sedan. For a full list of 240 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1993 Volvo 240

    Used 1993 Volvo 240 Overview

    The Used 1993 Volvo 240 is offered in the following submodels: 240 Sedan, 240 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1993 Volvo 240?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Volvo 240 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 240 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 240.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Volvo 240 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 240 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

