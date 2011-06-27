Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,320
|$6,777
|$7,926
|Clean
|$4,974
|$6,342
|$7,408
|Average
|$4,282
|$5,472
|$6,371
|Rough
|$3,589
|$4,603
|$5,335
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,776
|$6,047
|$7,052
|Clean
|$4,465
|$5,659
|$6,590
|Average
|$3,844
|$4,883
|$5,668
|Rough
|$3,222
|$4,107
|$4,746
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,205
|$6,623
|$7,742
|Clean
|$4,866
|$6,198
|$7,236
|Average
|$4,189
|$5,348
|$6,224
|Rough
|$3,512
|$4,498
|$5,211
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,542
|$8,113
|$9,356
|Clean
|$6,117
|$7,592
|$8,745
|Average
|$5,266
|$6,551
|$7,521
|Rough
|$4,414
|$5,510
|$6,297
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,373
|$5,549
|$6,476
|Clean
|$4,088
|$5,192
|$6,052
|Average
|$3,519
|$4,480
|$5,205
|Rough
|$2,951
|$3,768
|$4,358
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,221
|$8,065
|$9,516
|Clean
|$5,816
|$7,548
|$8,894
|Average
|$5,007
|$6,513
|$7,649
|Rough
|$4,197
|$5,478
|$6,405
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,035
|$6,388
|$7,456
|Clean
|$4,708
|$5,978
|$6,969
|Average
|$4,053
|$5,158
|$5,994
|Rough
|$3,398
|$4,338
|$5,018