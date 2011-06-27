  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,320$6,777$7,926
Clean$4,974$6,342$7,408
Average$4,282$5,472$6,371
Rough$3,589$4,603$5,335
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,776$6,047$7,052
Clean$4,465$5,659$6,590
Average$3,844$4,883$5,668
Rough$3,222$4,107$4,746
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,205$6,623$7,742
Clean$4,866$6,198$7,236
Average$4,189$5,348$6,224
Rough$3,512$4,498$5,211
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,542$8,113$9,356
Clean$6,117$7,592$8,745
Average$5,266$6,551$7,521
Rough$4,414$5,510$6,297
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,373$5,549$6,476
Clean$4,088$5,192$6,052
Average$3,519$4,480$5,205
Rough$2,951$3,768$4,358
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,221$8,065$9,516
Clean$5,816$7,548$8,894
Average$5,007$6,513$7,649
Rough$4,197$5,478$6,405
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,035$6,388$7,456
Clean$4,708$5,978$6,969
Average$4,053$5,158$5,994
Rough$3,398$4,338$5,018
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,088 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,192 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Nissan Altima ranges from $2,951 to $6,476, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.