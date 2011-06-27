  1. Home
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Outstanding$2,034$3,233$3,915
Clean$1,833$2,918$3,526
Average$1,431$2,287$2,748
Rough$1,029$1,655$1,970
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$1,850$3,057$3,740
Clean$1,667$2,758$3,369
Average$1,301$2,162$2,625
Rough$936$1,565$1,882
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$2,003$3,200$3,880
Clean$1,805$2,888$3,494
Average$1,409$2,263$2,723
Rough$1,013$1,639$1,952
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,999$3,151$3,806
Clean$1,801$2,844$3,428
Average$1,406$2,229$2,671
Rough$1,011$1,613$1,915
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$1,850$2,903$3,503
Clean$1,667$2,620$3,155
Average$1,301$2,053$2,459
Rough$936$1,486$1,763
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$2,231$3,443$4,135
Clean$2,010$3,107$3,724
Average$1,570$2,435$2,902
Rough$1,129$1,763$2,081
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Bi-Color Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$1,818$2,901$3,516
Clean$1,638$2,618$3,167
Average$1,279$2,051$2,468
Rough$920$1,485$1,769
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,692$2,624$3,156
Clean$1,525$2,368$2,843
Average$1,190$1,856$2,215
Rough$856$1,344$1,588
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$2,589$4,449$5,499
Clean$2,333$4,015$4,953
Average$1,821$3,146$3,860
Rough$1,310$2,278$2,767
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Dark Flint Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$2,216$3,479$4,198
Clean$1,997$3,139$3,781
Average$1,559$2,460$2,946
Rough$1,121$1,781$2,112
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,420$1,979$2,302
Clean$1,280$1,786$2,073
Average$999$1,400$1,616
Rough$719$1,013$1,158
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Outstanding$2,436$4,148$5,117
Clean$2,195$3,743$4,608
Average$1,714$2,933$3,591
Rough$1,232$2,124$2,575
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Outstanding$2,321$3,680$4,453
Clean$2,092$3,321$4,010
Average$1,633$2,603$3,125
Rough$1,174$1,884$2,240
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,857$3,048$3,724
Clean$1,674$2,751$3,354
Average$1,307$2,156$2,614
Rough$940$1,561$1,874
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$2,388$4,563$5,785
Clean$2,152$4,118$5,210
Average$1,680$3,227$4,060
Rough$1,208$2,336$2,911
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$1,635$2,620$3,180
Clean$1,473$2,364$2,864
Average$1,150$1,853$2,232
Rough$827$1,341$1,600
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,473 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,364 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen New Beetle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,473 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,364 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,473 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,364 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle ranges from $827 to $3,180, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.