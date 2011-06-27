Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,034
|$3,233
|$3,915
|Clean
|$1,833
|$2,918
|$3,526
|Average
|$1,431
|$2,287
|$2,748
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,655
|$1,970
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,850
|$3,057
|$3,740
|Clean
|$1,667
|$2,758
|$3,369
|Average
|$1,301
|$2,162
|$2,625
|Rough
|$936
|$1,565
|$1,882
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,003
|$3,200
|$3,880
|Clean
|$1,805
|$2,888
|$3,494
|Average
|$1,409
|$2,263
|$2,723
|Rough
|$1,013
|$1,639
|$1,952
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$3,151
|$3,806
|Clean
|$1,801
|$2,844
|$3,428
|Average
|$1,406
|$2,229
|$2,671
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,613
|$1,915
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,850
|$2,903
|$3,503
|Clean
|$1,667
|$2,620
|$3,155
|Average
|$1,301
|$2,053
|$2,459
|Rough
|$936
|$1,486
|$1,763
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,231
|$3,443
|$4,135
|Clean
|$2,010
|$3,107
|$3,724
|Average
|$1,570
|$2,435
|$2,902
|Rough
|$1,129
|$1,763
|$2,081
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Bi-Color Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,818
|$2,901
|$3,516
|Clean
|$1,638
|$2,618
|$3,167
|Average
|$1,279
|$2,051
|$2,468
|Rough
|$920
|$1,485
|$1,769
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,692
|$2,624
|$3,156
|Clean
|$1,525
|$2,368
|$2,843
|Average
|$1,190
|$1,856
|$2,215
|Rough
|$856
|$1,344
|$1,588
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,589
|$4,449
|$5,499
|Clean
|$2,333
|$4,015
|$4,953
|Average
|$1,821
|$3,146
|$3,860
|Rough
|$1,310
|$2,278
|$2,767
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Dark Flint Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,216
|$3,479
|$4,198
|Clean
|$1,997
|$3,139
|$3,781
|Average
|$1,559
|$2,460
|$2,946
|Rough
|$1,121
|$1,781
|$2,112
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$1,979
|$2,302
|Clean
|$1,280
|$1,786
|$2,073
|Average
|$999
|$1,400
|$1,616
|Rough
|$719
|$1,013
|$1,158
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,436
|$4,148
|$5,117
|Clean
|$2,195
|$3,743
|$4,608
|Average
|$1,714
|$2,933
|$3,591
|Rough
|$1,232
|$2,124
|$2,575
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,321
|$3,680
|$4,453
|Clean
|$2,092
|$3,321
|$4,010
|Average
|$1,633
|$2,603
|$3,125
|Rough
|$1,174
|$1,884
|$2,240
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,857
|$3,048
|$3,724
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,751
|$3,354
|Average
|$1,307
|$2,156
|$2,614
|Rough
|$940
|$1,561
|$1,874
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,388
|$4,563
|$5,785
|Clean
|$2,152
|$4,118
|$5,210
|Average
|$1,680
|$3,227
|$4,060
|Rough
|$1,208
|$2,336
|$2,911
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,635
|$2,620
|$3,180
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,364
|$2,864
|Average
|$1,150
|$1,853
|$2,232
|Rough
|$827
|$1,341
|$1,600