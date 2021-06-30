  1. Home
2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: $41,190-$49,370
2022 Volkswagen ID.4
  • A new all-wheel-drive model courtesy of a dual-electric motor setup
  • New AWD model gets increased range of about 300 miles and a bump to 302 horsepower
  • Part of the first generation ID.4 introduced for 2021
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Review
Travis Langness
6/30/2021
What is the ID.4?

The 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 is a small SUV powered by electricity. In terms of size, it fits in Volkswagen's lineup just below the compact Tiguan SUV. Despite smaller exterior dimensions than the Tiguan, the ID.4 has a similarly spacious interior. The ID.4 was launched in 2021 with just one powertrain choice — a single electric motor that powered the rear wheels. It uses an 82-kWh battery pack and produces 201 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque.

For 2022, we expect Volkswagen to add an all-wheel-drive version to the ID.4 lineup. A second motor will drive the front wheels and overall horsepower will bump up to 302 hp, which should also give the range a healthy nudge upward. Current rear-wheel-drive versions of the ID.4 receive an EPA estimate of either 260 or 250 miles (depending on trim level), but we're expecting around 300 miles of range with the new all-wheel-drive version.

Since the ID.4 is a relatively new model, we don't expect much in the way of interior changes. Current models offer a spacious interior with lots of attractive surfaces and impressive tech. A 10-inch center touchscreen comes standard and a 12-inch screen is optional, providing all the modern tech aids and smartphone connectivity you'd expect. Driver safety aids such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure mitigation are standard too.

EdmundsEdmunds says

When we first tested the ID.4, we were impressed by its roomy interior, modern tech and reasonable prices. With the addition of all-wheel drive and a bit of extra power, we're even more optimistic about the ID.4's future. Performance in the standard rear-wheel-drive model was a bit underwhelming so a boost of 50% more power for 2022 is certainly welcome. The added range is a big plus too, and we're looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the newest Volkswagen ID.4 as soon as possible.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4.

