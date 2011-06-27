Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Too many problems
Bought Golf GLS M/T new Jan/2006. Had a great run for the first few years. It handles great, is a lot of fun to drive and looks good. But, once it was out of warranty, the problems started. At about 44,000 miles/7 yrs., the master cylinder (brakes) needed to be replaced, and rotors. Internal engine oil leak - new transmission needed before 50,000 miles. Hood latch broke 2x. Strange front thumping noise that cannot be diagnosed began in 9th year. Around year 6 the armrest latch broke. Around year 8 the glove compartment latch broke. And this is from a single driver - hardly ever passengers, no kids - so these things were hardly ever opened. Loved the car but would not buy again. I traded it in after 9 years and would not buy VW again, as much as I loved the car in the beginning.
golf 2005
This car is an awesome car. it is very good to drive around. I would recommend it for college students who do not have a lot of gas money. It is also very easy to find a parking space for this car due to its size.
A car to park outside...
I have had my Golf for over a month now and am impressed. It is a very fun to drive, it handles extremely well, especially on curves. Its interior build quality is impressive. It has excellent paint and exterior finish. The car feels very solid, and tight at all speeds. The manual transmission takes time to get used to. It is very effortless, but very slick. My second choice was a Honda Civic. How did I decide? A naive young boy once asked, "Should I buy a Civic or a Golf?" And the response was simple...buy the Golf if you want to park it outside, buy the Civic if you're going to garage it. This is a unique car.
Good Stuff
I bought my 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL about two months ago and it has been really great. I picked it up new for just a couple hundred dollars over invoice. It's a blast to drive and it feels good to be spending so little on gas.
Golf 2004
This is one of the most solid autos I've had in a long time. It is much more solid and quiet than my old Honda Civic, although the Honda was a very good car. The VW seems better. I also tried out a Toyota. It was very noisy and tinny sounding inside.
