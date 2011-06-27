  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,077$5,391$6,335
Clean$3,786$5,011$5,884
Average$3,205$4,253$4,982
Rough$2,623$3,494$4,080
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,187$6,631$7,674
Clean$4,818$6,165$7,127
Average$4,078$5,231$6,035
Rough$3,338$4,298$4,942
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,900$5,160$6,065
Clean$3,622$4,797$5,633
Average$3,065$4,071$4,770
Rough$2,509$3,345$3,906
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,280$5,651$6,637
Clean$3,975$5,253$6,165
Average$3,364$4,458$5,220
Rough$2,754$3,663$4,275
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,885$4,719$5,326
Clean$3,608$4,387$4,947
Average$3,054$3,723$4,189
Rough$2,500$3,059$3,430
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,938$5,254$6,199
Clean$3,658$4,884$5,757
Average$3,096$4,145$4,875
Rough$2,534$3,405$3,992
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,883$5,178$6,108
Clean$3,606$4,813$5,673
Average$3,053$4,085$4,803
Rough$2,499$3,356$3,933
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,200$5,589$6,586
Clean$3,900$5,196$6,117
Average$3,301$4,409$5,179
Rough$2,702$3,622$4,242
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,679$6,135$7,184
Clean$4,345$5,704$6,672
Average$3,678$4,840$5,649
Rough$3,010$3,977$4,626
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,461$5,797$6,757
Clean$4,143$5,389$6,276
Average$3,507$4,573$5,314
Rough$2,870$3,757$4,352
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,095$5,135$5,888
Clean$3,803$4,774$5,468
Average$3,219$4,051$4,630
Rough$2,635$3,329$3,792
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,347$5,776$6,801
Clean$4,037$5,369$6,317
Average$3,417$4,556$5,348
Rough$2,797$3,744$4,380
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,143$5,483$6,446
Clean$3,848$5,097$5,987
Average$3,257$4,325$5,069
Rough$2,666$3,554$4,151
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,033$5,868$7,176
Clean$3,746$5,455$6,665
Average$3,171$4,629$5,643
Rough$2,595$3,803$4,621
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,906$5,218$6,159
Clean$3,627$4,850$5,720
Average$3,070$4,116$4,843
Rough$2,513$3,382$3,966
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Volkswagen CC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,606 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,813 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen CC is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,606 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,813 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Volkswagen CC, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,606 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,813 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Volkswagen CC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Volkswagen CC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Volkswagen CC ranges from $2,499 to $6,108, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Volkswagen CC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.