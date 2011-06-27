Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,077
|$5,391
|$6,335
|Clean
|$3,786
|$5,011
|$5,884
|Average
|$3,205
|$4,253
|$4,982
|Rough
|$2,623
|$3,494
|$4,080
2011 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,187
|$6,631
|$7,674
|Clean
|$4,818
|$6,165
|$7,127
|Average
|$4,078
|$5,231
|$6,035
|Rough
|$3,338
|$4,298
|$4,942
2011 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,900
|$5,160
|$6,065
|Clean
|$3,622
|$4,797
|$5,633
|Average
|$3,065
|$4,071
|$4,770
|Rough
|$2,509
|$3,345
|$3,906
2011 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,280
|$5,651
|$6,637
|Clean
|$3,975
|$5,253
|$6,165
|Average
|$3,364
|$4,458
|$5,220
|Rough
|$2,754
|$3,663
|$4,275
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,885
|$4,719
|$5,326
|Clean
|$3,608
|$4,387
|$4,947
|Average
|$3,054
|$3,723
|$4,189
|Rough
|$2,500
|$3,059
|$3,430
2011 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,938
|$5,254
|$6,199
|Clean
|$3,658
|$4,884
|$5,757
|Average
|$3,096
|$4,145
|$4,875
|Rough
|$2,534
|$3,405
|$3,992
2011 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,883
|$5,178
|$6,108
|Clean
|$3,606
|$4,813
|$5,673
|Average
|$3,053
|$4,085
|$4,803
|Rough
|$2,499
|$3,356
|$3,933
2011 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,200
|$5,589
|$6,586
|Clean
|$3,900
|$5,196
|$6,117
|Average
|$3,301
|$4,409
|$5,179
|Rough
|$2,702
|$3,622
|$4,242
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,679
|$6,135
|$7,184
|Clean
|$4,345
|$5,704
|$6,672
|Average
|$3,678
|$4,840
|$5,649
|Rough
|$3,010
|$3,977
|$4,626
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,461
|$5,797
|$6,757
|Clean
|$4,143
|$5,389
|$6,276
|Average
|$3,507
|$4,573
|$5,314
|Rough
|$2,870
|$3,757
|$4,352
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,095
|$5,135
|$5,888
|Clean
|$3,803
|$4,774
|$5,468
|Average
|$3,219
|$4,051
|$4,630
|Rough
|$2,635
|$3,329
|$3,792
2011 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,347
|$5,776
|$6,801
|Clean
|$4,037
|$5,369
|$6,317
|Average
|$3,417
|$4,556
|$5,348
|Rough
|$2,797
|$3,744
|$4,380
2011 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,143
|$5,483
|$6,446
|Clean
|$3,848
|$5,097
|$5,987
|Average
|$3,257
|$4,325
|$5,069
|Rough
|$2,666
|$3,554
|$4,151
2011 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,033
|$5,868
|$7,176
|Clean
|$3,746
|$5,455
|$6,665
|Average
|$3,171
|$4,629
|$5,643
|Rough
|$2,595
|$3,803
|$4,621
2011 Volkswagen CC Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,906
|$5,218
|$6,159
|Clean
|$3,627
|$4,850
|$5,720
|Average
|$3,070
|$4,116
|$4,843
|Rough
|$2,513
|$3,382
|$3,966