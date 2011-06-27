  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab V6 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,799$8,126$9,414
Clean$5,305$7,426$8,591
Average$4,316$6,025$6,946
Rough$3,328$4,624$5,301
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,143$8,519$9,834
Clean$5,619$7,785$8,975
Average$4,572$6,316$7,256
Rough$3,525$4,848$5,537
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,703$7,008$8,279
Clean$4,302$6,404$7,556
Average$3,500$5,196$6,109
Rough$2,699$3,988$4,662
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,251$6,313$7,450
Clean$3,889$5,769$6,799
Average$3,164$4,680$5,497
Rough$2,440$3,592$4,195
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,981$9,536$10,950
Clean$6,386$8,714$9,993
Average$5,197$7,070$8,079
Rough$4,007$5,426$6,165
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab X-Runner V6 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,394$7,452$8,591
Clean$4,934$6,810$7,840
Average$4,015$5,525$6,338
Rough$3,096$4,240$4,837
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,272$9,910$11,371
Clean$6,652$9,056$10,377
Average$5,413$7,347$8,390
Rough$4,174$5,639$6,403
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,176$4,590$5,372
Clean$2,905$4,195$4,903
Average$2,364$3,403$3,964
Rough$1,823$2,612$3,025
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,115$7,336$8,564
Clean$4,679$6,704$7,815
Average$3,807$5,439$6,319
Rough$2,936$4,174$4,822
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,092$5,811$6,762
Clean$3,743$5,310$6,171
Average$3,046$4,308$4,989
Rough$2,348$3,307$3,807
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,945$4,605$5,521
Clean$2,694$4,208$5,039
Average$2,192$3,415$4,074
Rough$1,690$2,621$3,109
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab V6 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,385$8,011$9,461
Clean$4,926$7,321$8,635
Average$4,009$5,940$6,981
Rough$3,091$4,559$5,327
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,941$5,987$7,115
Clean$3,605$5,471$6,493
Average$2,933$4,439$5,250
Rough$2,262$3,407$4,006
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,322$5,952$6,855
Clean$3,954$5,439$6,256
Average$3,217$4,413$5,058
Rough$2,481$3,387$3,860
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,741$8,253$9,640
Clean$5,252$7,542$8,798
Average$4,273$6,119$7,113
Rough$3,295$4,696$5,428
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,766$5,598$6,610
Clean$3,445$5,116$6,032
Average$2,803$4,151$4,877
Rough$2,161$3,186$3,722
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,751$9,304$10,717
Clean$6,175$8,502$9,780
Average$5,025$6,898$7,907
Rough$3,874$5,295$6,034
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,552$10,190$11,651
Clean$6,908$9,312$10,633
Average$5,621$7,555$8,597
Rough$4,334$5,799$6,560
Sell my 2005 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,694 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,208 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,694 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,208 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,694 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,208 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $1,690 to $5,521, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.