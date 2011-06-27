  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,257$2,987$3,390
Clean$2,052$2,713$3,076
Average$1,641$2,164$2,447
Rough$1,230$1,616$1,817
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,826$5,484$6,396
Clean$3,478$4,980$5,803
Average$2,781$3,973$4,616
Rough$2,084$2,966$3,428
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,965$5,635$6,555
Clean$3,604$5,118$5,946
Average$2,882$4,082$4,730
Rough$2,160$3,047$3,513
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,906$4,328$5,109
Clean$2,642$3,931$4,635
Average$2,112$3,136$3,687
Rough$1,583$2,341$2,738
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,615$8,021$9,344
Clean$5,104$7,284$8,477
Average$4,081$5,811$6,743
Rough$3,058$4,338$5,008
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,312$7,669$8,966
Clean$4,828$6,965$8,134
Average$3,861$5,556$6,470
Rough$2,893$4,147$4,806
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,026$7,502$8,861
Clean$4,568$6,813$8,039
Average$3,653$5,435$6,394
Rough$2,738$4,057$4,750
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab S-Runner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,828$6,863$7,983
Clean$4,389$6,232$7,242
Average$3,509$4,972$5,760
Rough$2,630$3,711$4,279
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,502$5,234$6,185
Clean$3,183$4,753$5,611
Average$2,545$3,792$4,463
Rough$1,907$2,830$3,315
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,961$6,026$7,160
Clean$3,600$5,472$6,496
Average$2,879$4,366$5,167
Rough$2,157$3,259$3,838
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,752$4,317$5,176
Clean$2,501$3,921$4,695
Average$2,000$3,128$3,735
Rough$1,499$2,335$2,774
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,406$9,011$10,444
Clean$5,822$8,183$9,475
Average$4,656$6,528$7,537
Rough$3,489$4,873$5,598
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,451$6,488$7,608
Clean$4,046$5,892$6,902
Average$3,235$4,701$5,490
Rough$2,424$3,509$4,078
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,729$5,457$6,407
Clean$3,390$4,955$5,813
Average$2,711$3,953$4,623
Rough$2,031$2,951$3,434
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,684$6,927$8,160
Clean$4,258$6,291$7,403
Average$3,404$5,018$5,888
Rough$2,551$3,746$4,374
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,692$5,623$6,685
Clean$3,355$5,107$6,064
Average$2,683$4,074$4,824
Rough$2,011$3,041$3,583
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,390$6,562$7,755
Clean$3,990$5,960$7,036
Average$3,191$4,754$5,596
Rough$2,391$3,549$4,157
Sell my 2004 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,501 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,921 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,501 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,921 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,501 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,921 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $1,499 to $5,176, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.