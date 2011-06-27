Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$2,987
|$3,390
|Clean
|$2,052
|$2,713
|$3,076
|Average
|$1,641
|$2,164
|$2,447
|Rough
|$1,230
|$1,616
|$1,817
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,826
|$5,484
|$6,396
|Clean
|$3,478
|$4,980
|$5,803
|Average
|$2,781
|$3,973
|$4,616
|Rough
|$2,084
|$2,966
|$3,428
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,965
|$5,635
|$6,555
|Clean
|$3,604
|$5,118
|$5,946
|Average
|$2,882
|$4,082
|$4,730
|Rough
|$2,160
|$3,047
|$3,513
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,906
|$4,328
|$5,109
|Clean
|$2,642
|$3,931
|$4,635
|Average
|$2,112
|$3,136
|$3,687
|Rough
|$1,583
|$2,341
|$2,738
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,615
|$8,021
|$9,344
|Clean
|$5,104
|$7,284
|$8,477
|Average
|$4,081
|$5,811
|$6,743
|Rough
|$3,058
|$4,338
|$5,008
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,312
|$7,669
|$8,966
|Clean
|$4,828
|$6,965
|$8,134
|Average
|$3,861
|$5,556
|$6,470
|Rough
|$2,893
|$4,147
|$4,806
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,026
|$7,502
|$8,861
|Clean
|$4,568
|$6,813
|$8,039
|Average
|$3,653
|$5,435
|$6,394
|Rough
|$2,738
|$4,057
|$4,750
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab S-Runner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,828
|$6,863
|$7,983
|Clean
|$4,389
|$6,232
|$7,242
|Average
|$3,509
|$4,972
|$5,760
|Rough
|$2,630
|$3,711
|$4,279
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,502
|$5,234
|$6,185
|Clean
|$3,183
|$4,753
|$5,611
|Average
|$2,545
|$3,792
|$4,463
|Rough
|$1,907
|$2,830
|$3,315
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,961
|$6,026
|$7,160
|Clean
|$3,600
|$5,472
|$6,496
|Average
|$2,879
|$4,366
|$5,167
|Rough
|$2,157
|$3,259
|$3,838
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,752
|$4,317
|$5,176
|Clean
|$2,501
|$3,921
|$4,695
|Average
|$2,000
|$3,128
|$3,735
|Rough
|$1,499
|$2,335
|$2,774
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,406
|$9,011
|$10,444
|Clean
|$5,822
|$8,183
|$9,475
|Average
|$4,656
|$6,528
|$7,537
|Rough
|$3,489
|$4,873
|$5,598
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,451
|$6,488
|$7,608
|Clean
|$4,046
|$5,892
|$6,902
|Average
|$3,235
|$4,701
|$5,490
|Rough
|$2,424
|$3,509
|$4,078
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,729
|$5,457
|$6,407
|Clean
|$3,390
|$4,955
|$5,813
|Average
|$2,711
|$3,953
|$4,623
|Rough
|$2,031
|$2,951
|$3,434
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,684
|$6,927
|$8,160
|Clean
|$4,258
|$6,291
|$7,403
|Average
|$3,404
|$5,018
|$5,888
|Rough
|$2,551
|$3,746
|$4,374
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,692
|$5,623
|$6,685
|Clean
|$3,355
|$5,107
|$6,064
|Average
|$2,683
|$4,074
|$4,824
|Rough
|$2,011
|$3,041
|$3,583
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,390
|$6,562
|$7,755
|Clean
|$3,990
|$5,960
|$7,036
|Average
|$3,191
|$4,754
|$5,596
|Rough
|$2,391
|$3,549
|$4,157