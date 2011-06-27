Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,154
|$2,945
|$3,378
|Clean
|$1,946
|$2,658
|$3,047
|Average
|$1,529
|$2,085
|$2,384
|Rough
|$1,112
|$1,511
|$1,721
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,446
|$5,268
|$6,265
|Clean
|$3,112
|$4,755
|$5,651
|Average
|$2,445
|$3,729
|$4,422
|Rough
|$1,779
|$2,704
|$3,193
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,562
|$4,034
|$4,840
|Clean
|$2,314
|$3,641
|$4,365
|Average
|$1,818
|$2,856
|$3,415
|Rough
|$1,322
|$2,070
|$2,466
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,637
|$4,072
|$4,856
|Clean
|$2,382
|$3,676
|$4,380
|Average
|$1,872
|$2,883
|$3,427
|Rough
|$1,361
|$2,090
|$2,475
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,089
|$7,534
|$8,872
|Clean
|$4,597
|$6,801
|$8,002
|Average
|$3,612
|$5,334
|$6,261
|Rough
|$2,627
|$3,867
|$4,521
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,368
|$5,111
|$6,064
|Clean
|$3,042
|$4,613
|$5,469
|Average
|$2,391
|$3,618
|$4,280
|Rough
|$1,739
|$2,623
|$3,090
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,679
|$5,753
|$6,886
|Clean
|$3,323
|$5,193
|$6,210
|Average
|$2,611
|$4,072
|$4,860
|Rough
|$1,899
|$2,952
|$3,509
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,084
|$6,127
|$7,245
|Clean
|$3,689
|$5,531
|$6,534
|Average
|$2,898
|$4,338
|$5,113
|Rough
|$2,108
|$3,145
|$3,692
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,632
|$5,337
|$6,270
|Clean
|$3,280
|$4,817
|$5,655
|Average
|$2,577
|$3,778
|$4,425
|Rough
|$1,874
|$2,739
|$3,195
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab S-Runner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,260
|$6,279
|$7,384
|Clean
|$3,848
|$5,668
|$6,660
|Average
|$3,023
|$4,445
|$5,211
|Rough
|$2,199
|$3,222
|$3,763
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,279
|$6,539
|$7,774
|Clean
|$3,865
|$5,902
|$7,012
|Average
|$3,036
|$4,629
|$5,487
|Rough
|$2,208
|$3,356
|$3,961
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,243
|$4,877
|$5,770
|Clean
|$2,930
|$4,402
|$5,204
|Average
|$2,302
|$3,452
|$4,072
|Rough
|$1,674
|$2,503
|$2,940
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,829
|$7,226
|$8,537
|Clean
|$4,362
|$6,523
|$7,700
|Average
|$3,427
|$5,115
|$6,025
|Rough
|$2,493
|$3,708
|$4,350
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,239
|$6,388
|$7,564
|Clean
|$3,829
|$5,766
|$6,822
|Average
|$3,008
|$4,522
|$5,338
|Rough
|$2,188
|$3,278
|$3,854
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,648
|$5,406
|$6,368
|Clean
|$3,295
|$4,879
|$5,743
|Average
|$2,589
|$3,827
|$4,494
|Rough
|$1,883
|$2,774
|$3,245
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,673
|$7,001
|$8,275
|Clean
|$4,221
|$6,319
|$7,463
|Average
|$3,317
|$4,956
|$5,840
|Rough
|$2,412
|$3,593
|$4,216
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,833
|$8,501
|$9,962
|Clean
|$5,269
|$7,673
|$8,985
|Average
|$4,140
|$6,018
|$7,030
|Rough
|$3,011
|$4,363
|$5,076