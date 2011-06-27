  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,154$2,945$3,378
Clean$1,946$2,658$3,047
Average$1,529$2,085$2,384
Rough$1,112$1,511$1,721
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,446$5,268$6,265
Clean$3,112$4,755$5,651
Average$2,445$3,729$4,422
Rough$1,779$2,704$3,193
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,562$4,034$4,840
Clean$2,314$3,641$4,365
Average$1,818$2,856$3,415
Rough$1,322$2,070$2,466
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,637$4,072$4,856
Clean$2,382$3,676$4,380
Average$1,872$2,883$3,427
Rough$1,361$2,090$2,475
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,089$7,534$8,872
Clean$4,597$6,801$8,002
Average$3,612$5,334$6,261
Rough$2,627$3,867$4,521
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,368$5,111$6,064
Clean$3,042$4,613$5,469
Average$2,391$3,618$4,280
Rough$1,739$2,623$3,090
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,679$5,753$6,886
Clean$3,323$5,193$6,210
Average$2,611$4,072$4,860
Rough$1,899$2,952$3,509
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,084$6,127$7,245
Clean$3,689$5,531$6,534
Average$2,898$4,338$5,113
Rough$2,108$3,145$3,692
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,632$5,337$6,270
Clean$3,280$4,817$5,655
Average$2,577$3,778$4,425
Rough$1,874$2,739$3,195
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab S-Runner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,260$6,279$7,384
Clean$3,848$5,668$6,660
Average$3,023$4,445$5,211
Rough$2,199$3,222$3,763
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,279$6,539$7,774
Clean$3,865$5,902$7,012
Average$3,036$4,629$5,487
Rough$2,208$3,356$3,961
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,243$4,877$5,770
Clean$2,930$4,402$5,204
Average$2,302$3,452$4,072
Rough$1,674$2,503$2,940
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,829$7,226$8,537
Clean$4,362$6,523$7,700
Average$3,427$5,115$6,025
Rough$2,493$3,708$4,350
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,239$6,388$7,564
Clean$3,829$5,766$6,822
Average$3,008$4,522$5,338
Rough$2,188$3,278$3,854
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,648$5,406$6,368
Clean$3,295$4,879$5,743
Average$2,589$3,827$4,494
Rough$1,883$2,774$3,245
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,673$7,001$8,275
Clean$4,221$6,319$7,463
Average$3,317$4,956$5,840
Rough$2,412$3,593$4,216
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,833$8,501$9,962
Clean$5,269$7,673$8,985
Average$4,140$6,018$7,030
Rough$3,011$4,363$5,076
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,314 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,641 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,314 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,641 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,314 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,641 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $1,322 to $4,840, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.