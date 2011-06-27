Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,006
|$4,767
|$5,716
|Clean
|$2,697
|$4,276
|$5,128
|Average
|$2,079
|$3,296
|$3,952
|Rough
|$1,461
|$2,316
|$2,775
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,716
|$4,289
|$5,138
|Clean
|$2,437
|$3,848
|$4,610
|Average
|$1,879
|$2,966
|$3,552
|Rough
|$1,320
|$2,084
|$2,495
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,228
|$3,636
|$4,396
|Clean
|$1,999
|$3,262
|$3,943
|Average
|$1,541
|$2,515
|$3,039
|Rough
|$1,083
|$1,767
|$2,134
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,965
|$4,533
|$5,379
|Clean
|$2,661
|$4,067
|$4,825
|Average
|$2,051
|$3,135
|$3,718
|Rough
|$1,442
|$2,203
|$2,612
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,150
|$5,178
|$6,272
|Clean
|$2,826
|$4,646
|$5,627
|Average
|$2,179
|$3,581
|$4,336
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,516
|$3,045
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,210
|$3,634
|$4,402
|Clean
|$1,982
|$3,260
|$3,949
|Average
|$1,528
|$2,513
|$3,043
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,766
|$2,138
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,504
|$4,024
|$4,845
|Clean
|$2,247
|$3,611
|$4,346
|Average
|$1,732
|$2,783
|$3,349
|Rough
|$1,217
|$1,955
|$2,352
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,387
|$5,170
|$6,132
|Clean
|$3,039
|$4,639
|$5,501
|Average
|$2,343
|$3,576
|$4,240
|Rough
|$1,647
|$2,512
|$2,978
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,711
|$4,696
|$5,768
|Clean
|$2,433
|$4,214
|$5,174
|Average
|$1,876
|$3,248
|$3,988
|Rough
|$1,318
|$2,282
|$2,801
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,868
|$2,997
|$3,606
|Clean
|$1,676
|$2,688
|$3,235
|Average
|$1,292
|$2,072
|$2,493
|Rough
|$908
|$1,456
|$1,751
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,328
|$3,581
|$4,258
|Clean
|$2,089
|$3,213
|$3,820
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,476
|$2,944
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,740
|$2,067
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,658
|$4,303
|$5,190
|Clean
|$2,385
|$3,860
|$4,656
|Average
|$1,839
|$2,976
|$3,588
|Rough
|$1,293
|$2,091
|$2,520
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma Limited 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,452
|$5,425
|$6,490
|Clean
|$3,098
|$4,867
|$5,822
|Average
|$2,388
|$3,752
|$4,487
|Rough
|$1,679
|$2,636
|$3,151
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,543
|$3,956
|$4,720
|Clean
|$2,282
|$3,550
|$4,234
|Average
|$1,759
|$2,736
|$3,263
|Rough
|$1,237
|$1,922
|$2,292