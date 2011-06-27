  1. Home
2000 Toyota Tacoma Value

Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,006$4,767$5,716
Clean$2,697$4,276$5,128
Average$2,079$3,296$3,952
Rough$1,461$2,316$2,775
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,716$4,289$5,138
Clean$2,437$3,848$4,610
Average$1,879$2,966$3,552
Rough$1,320$2,084$2,495
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,228$3,636$4,396
Clean$1,999$3,262$3,943
Average$1,541$2,515$3,039
Rough$1,083$1,767$2,134
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,965$4,533$5,379
Clean$2,661$4,067$4,825
Average$2,051$3,135$3,718
Rough$1,442$2,203$2,612
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,150$5,178$6,272
Clean$2,826$4,646$5,627
Average$2,179$3,581$4,336
Rough$1,532$2,516$3,045
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,210$3,634$4,402
Clean$1,982$3,260$3,949
Average$1,528$2,513$3,043
Rough$1,074$1,766$2,138
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,504$4,024$4,845
Clean$2,247$3,611$4,346
Average$1,732$2,783$3,349
Rough$1,217$1,955$2,352
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,387$5,170$6,132
Clean$3,039$4,639$5,501
Average$2,343$3,576$4,240
Rough$1,647$2,512$2,978
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,711$4,696$5,768
Clean$2,433$4,214$5,174
Average$1,876$3,248$3,988
Rough$1,318$2,282$2,801
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,868$2,997$3,606
Clean$1,676$2,688$3,235
Average$1,292$2,072$2,493
Rough$908$1,456$1,751
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,328$3,581$4,258
Clean$2,089$3,213$3,820
Average$1,610$2,476$2,944
Rough$1,132$1,740$2,067
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,658$4,303$5,190
Clean$2,385$3,860$4,656
Average$1,839$2,976$3,588
Rough$1,293$2,091$2,520
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma Limited 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,452$5,425$6,490
Clean$3,098$4,867$5,822
Average$2,388$3,752$4,487
Rough$1,679$2,636$3,151
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,543$3,956$4,720
Clean$2,282$3,550$4,234
Average$1,759$2,736$3,263
Rough$1,237$1,922$2,292
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,676 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,688 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2000 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,676 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,688 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $908 to $3,606, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2000 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.