2020 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews
Love it but...
I loved my new 2020 Toyota RAV4 hybrid for six months. I went out to start it one day and it was completely dead. Since it was dead we couldn’t get it to start nor go in neutral to get it towed. After trying to jump it which is not an easy task when everything is powered and we couldn’t get into the hatch to get to the back battery the tow truck driver had to literally climb in the backseat and lay down to try to jump it. After jumping it was unsuccessful they had to put wheels under the vehicle after they jacked it up to get it out of the garage. We finally get it to the dealer And now they’re trying to tell me that the main fuse is blown from trying to jump it. They also admitted to trying to figure out how to get to the main fuse to even replace it. Now they’re trying to tell me that the tow truck company that they sent out jumped it backwards. I have seen other issues posted regarding the battery being drained. If Toyota does not take responsibility and fix this problem I will be trading in my vehicle that is barely half a year old. Also to add I had to have it towed in on a Friday and they couldn’t get the main fuse delivered until Tuesday. When I bought the vehicle they told me a loaner would be provided if it broke down. On the phone with the warranty company they told me it would be a $35 flat fee for the loaner then when I get to the dealer they tell me it’s $35 a day for the loaner. Customer service sucks so far.
Good vehicle so far
I purchased my 2020 Limited Rav4 back in November. Having driven a little over 1000 miles so far, I’m favorably impressed. I actually wanted to buy the hybrid version but after several months I couldnt find the color combination I wanted and the dealers were marking the price up over MSRP. Toyota has seemed to address the two issues I was concerned about, which was engine noise and low-speed shifting of the 8-speed transmission. Extra sound-proofing has been added to the engine compartment and a TSB has was implemented in August and the transmission seems to shift fine for me. In a combination of city and highway driving I’m only getting 28 mpg from the gas motor, so the 35 mpg highway seems optimistic. I have the tech pkg which includes the birds eye view cameras which help in parking...it also includes the phone charging pad but I need to upgrade my iPhone 6 for it to work...the camera in the rear view mirror is useful if your cargo area is full and you want to see behind you. The car is loaded and has the weather pkg, which I really like the heated steering wheel on cold days.
Has converter issues!!!
just bought a 2020 rav4 had 17 miles on it. I had it 2 weeks and it had to be taken into the dealership to have a new catalytic converter replaced, somehow mine had a hole in it. so its been at the dealership now for 2 weeks, the dealership has had my new car longer then I have. beware, Toyota doesn't know if this is going to be a common problem with the 2020 rav4's or not, they told my dealership this is the first they are hearing of this issue.
exceded expectations
Fun to drive. A little noisy but great response.
Check Engine Light
After purchasing this xle premium, on the way home from the dealership, the check engine light came on accompanied by a slight bump in the power delivery. About 25 miles on the odometer. It was returned the next day where it has been in the shop ever since (over 3 weeks and counting) awaiting parts. It was diagnosed as a bad O2 sensor but there are none available anywhere in the US right now. The only reason I'm giving it 3 stars instead of 1 for having only driven it to the dealership and back is the toyota service has been very good in honoring their warrantee. They gave me a brand new rental from Enterprise and are covering incidental costs from having to pay for parking (employee parking sticker is only valid for car registered in my name). This is my first Toyota branded car. Right now I'm wondering if I should have bought the CR-V instead.
