  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 2012 Toyota RAV4
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Toyota RAV4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,521$10,726$12,461
Clean$8,161$10,258$11,889
Average$7,441$9,323$10,743
Rough$6,721$8,387$9,598
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,861$11,309$13,232
Clean$8,487$10,816$12,624
Average$7,738$9,829$11,407
Rough$6,989$8,843$10,191
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,843$11,113$12,899
Clean$8,469$10,628$12,306
Average$7,722$9,659$11,120
Rough$6,975$8,690$9,935
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,317$12,024$14,149
Clean$8,923$11,500$13,499
Average$8,135$10,451$12,198
Rough$7,348$9,403$10,898
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,213$11,653$13,573
Clean$8,823$11,145$12,950
Average$8,045$10,129$11,702
Rough$7,266$9,112$10,454
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,276$10,418$12,104
Clean$7,926$9,964$11,548
Average$7,226$9,055$10,435
Rough$6,527$8,147$9,323
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,966$11,301$13,137
Clean$8,587$10,808$12,534
Average$7,829$9,822$11,326
Rough$7,071$8,837$10,119
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,303$10,556$12,329
Clean$7,952$10,096$11,762
Average$7,250$9,175$10,629
Rough$6,549$8,255$9,496
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,841$10,004$11,703
Clean$7,510$9,567$11,165
Average$6,847$8,695$10,089
Rough$6,184$7,823$9,014
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,479$12,065$14,097
Clean$9,078$11,539$13,449
Average$8,277$10,486$12,153
Rough$7,476$9,434$10,858
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,803$12,322$14,304
Clean$9,389$11,785$13,647
Average$8,561$10,710$12,332
Rough$7,732$9,636$11,017
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,129$11,385$13,162
Clean$8,743$10,888$12,557
Average$7,971$9,895$11,347
Rough$7,200$8,902$10,137
Sell my 2012 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Toyota RAV4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,510 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,567 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota RAV4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,510 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,567 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Toyota RAV4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,510 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,567 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Toyota RAV4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Toyota RAV4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Toyota RAV4 ranges from $6,184 to $11,703, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Toyota RAV4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.