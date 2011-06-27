Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,521
|$10,726
|$12,461
|Clean
|$8,161
|$10,258
|$11,889
|Average
|$7,441
|$9,323
|$10,743
|Rough
|$6,721
|$8,387
|$9,598
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,861
|$11,309
|$13,232
|Clean
|$8,487
|$10,816
|$12,624
|Average
|$7,738
|$9,829
|$11,407
|Rough
|$6,989
|$8,843
|$10,191
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,843
|$11,113
|$12,899
|Clean
|$8,469
|$10,628
|$12,306
|Average
|$7,722
|$9,659
|$11,120
|Rough
|$6,975
|$8,690
|$9,935
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,317
|$12,024
|$14,149
|Clean
|$8,923
|$11,500
|$13,499
|Average
|$8,135
|$10,451
|$12,198
|Rough
|$7,348
|$9,403
|$10,898
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,213
|$11,653
|$13,573
|Clean
|$8,823
|$11,145
|$12,950
|Average
|$8,045
|$10,129
|$11,702
|Rough
|$7,266
|$9,112
|$10,454
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,276
|$10,418
|$12,104
|Clean
|$7,926
|$9,964
|$11,548
|Average
|$7,226
|$9,055
|$10,435
|Rough
|$6,527
|$8,147
|$9,323
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,966
|$11,301
|$13,137
|Clean
|$8,587
|$10,808
|$12,534
|Average
|$7,829
|$9,822
|$11,326
|Rough
|$7,071
|$8,837
|$10,119
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,303
|$10,556
|$12,329
|Clean
|$7,952
|$10,096
|$11,762
|Average
|$7,250
|$9,175
|$10,629
|Rough
|$6,549
|$8,255
|$9,496
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,841
|$10,004
|$11,703
|Clean
|$7,510
|$9,567
|$11,165
|Average
|$6,847
|$8,695
|$10,089
|Rough
|$6,184
|$7,823
|$9,014
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,479
|$12,065
|$14,097
|Clean
|$9,078
|$11,539
|$13,449
|Average
|$8,277
|$10,486
|$12,153
|Rough
|$7,476
|$9,434
|$10,858
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,803
|$12,322
|$14,304
|Clean
|$9,389
|$11,785
|$13,647
|Average
|$8,561
|$10,710
|$12,332
|Rough
|$7,732
|$9,636
|$11,017
Estimated values
2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,129
|$11,385
|$13,162
|Clean
|$8,743
|$10,888
|$12,557
|Average
|$7,971
|$9,895
|$11,347
|Rough
|$7,200
|$8,902
|$10,137