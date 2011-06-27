Estimated values
2005 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,946
|$4,474
|$5,299
|Clean
|$2,695
|$4,088
|$4,840
|Average
|$2,192
|$3,316
|$3,921
|Rough
|$1,688
|$2,543
|$3,003
Estimated values
2005 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,729
|$3,909
|$4,545
|Clean
|$2,496
|$3,572
|$4,151
|Average
|$2,030
|$2,897
|$3,363
|Rough
|$1,564
|$2,222
|$2,576
Estimated values
2005 Toyota RAV4 Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,760
|$4,212
|$4,997
|Clean
|$2,525
|$3,849
|$4,564
|Average
|$2,053
|$3,121
|$3,698
|Rough
|$1,582
|$2,394
|$2,832
Estimated values
2005 Toyota RAV4 Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,637
|$3,892
|$4,571
|Clean
|$2,411
|$3,556
|$4,175
|Average
|$1,961
|$2,884
|$3,382
|Rough
|$1,511
|$2,213
|$2,590