Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,600
|$9,274
|$10,774
|Clean
|$7,133
|$8,713
|$10,094
|Average
|$6,200
|$7,592
|$8,733
|Rough
|$5,267
|$6,472
|$7,372
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,639
|$11,788
|$13,712
|Clean
|$9,047
|$11,076
|$12,846
|Average
|$7,863
|$9,651
|$11,114
|Rough
|$6,680
|$8,226
|$9,383
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,337
|$11,316
|$13,095
|Clean
|$8,764
|$10,632
|$12,268
|Average
|$7,618
|$9,265
|$10,614
|Rough
|$6,471
|$7,897
|$8,960
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,200
|$10,076
|$11,754
|Clean
|$7,697
|$9,467
|$11,012
|Average
|$6,690
|$8,250
|$9,528
|Rough
|$5,683
|$7,032
|$8,043
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius Persona Series Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,409
|$11,289
|$12,986
|Clean
|$8,831
|$10,607
|$12,166
|Average
|$7,676
|$9,243
|$10,526
|Rough
|$6,521
|$7,878
|$8,885
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,699
|$10,624
|$12,347
|Clean
|$8,165
|$9,982
|$11,567
|Average
|$7,097
|$8,698
|$10,008
|Rough
|$6,029
|$7,414
|$8,449