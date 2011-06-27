  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2003 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,494$5,239$6,149
Clean$3,142$4,710$5,535
Average$2,438$3,652$4,307
Rough$1,734$2,594$3,079
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,488$5,398$6,394
Clean$3,137$4,853$5,756
Average$2,434$3,763$4,479
Rough$1,731$2,672$3,202
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,737$5,435$6,317
Clean$3,360$4,886$5,686
Average$2,607$3,788$4,424
Rough$1,854$2,691$3,163
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,692$3,974$4,642
Clean$2,421$3,573$4,179
Average$1,878$2,770$3,251
Rough$1,336$1,967$2,324
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,978$4,482$5,266
Clean$2,678$4,029$4,740
Average$2,078$3,124$3,688
Rough$1,478$2,219$2,637
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,099$4,644$5,450
Clean$2,787$4,175$4,906
Average$2,162$3,237$3,817
Rough$1,538$2,299$2,729
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,195$4,706$5,492
Clean$2,873$4,231$4,944
Average$2,229$3,280$3,847
Rough$1,585$2,330$2,750
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,763$3,857$4,423
Clean$2,484$3,467$3,981
Average$1,928$2,688$3,098
Rough$1,371$1,909$2,214
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,410$5,114$6,001
Clean$3,067$4,597$5,401
Average$2,379$3,564$4,203
Rough$1,692$2,532$3,004
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,127$4,562$5,307
Clean$2,812$4,101$4,777
Average$2,182$3,180$3,717
Rough$1,552$2,258$2,657
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,226$5,030$5,971
Clean$2,901$4,522$5,375
Average$2,250$3,506$4,182
Rough$1,600$2,490$2,990
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,626$6,234$7,063
Clean$4,160$5,604$6,358
Average$3,228$4,345$4,947
Rough$2,296$3,086$3,536
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,129$3,280$3,881
Clean$1,915$2,948$3,493
Average$1,486$2,286$2,718
Rough$1,057$1,624$1,943
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,915$4,766$5,734
Clean$2,622$4,285$5,161
Average$2,034$3,322$4,016
Rough$1,447$2,360$2,871
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,158$6,897$8,331
Clean$3,739$6,200$7,499
Average$2,901$4,807$5,835
Rough$2,063$3,414$4,171
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,394$5,175$6,104
Clean$3,052$4,653$5,495
Average$2,368$3,607$4,276
Rough$1,684$2,562$3,056
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,842$4,620$5,549
Clean$2,556$4,153$4,995
Average$1,983$3,220$3,887
Rough$1,410$2,287$2,778
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,099$4,690$5,518
Clean$2,787$4,216$4,967
Average$2,162$3,269$3,865
Rough$1,538$2,322$2,763
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,647$3,977$4,671
Clean$2,380$3,576$4,204
Average$1,847$2,772$3,271
Rough$1,313$1,969$2,338
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,564$5,226$6,091
Clean$3,205$4,698$5,483
Average$2,487$3,643$4,266
Rough$1,768$2,587$3,050
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,915 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,948 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,915 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,948 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,915 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,948 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $1,057 to $3,881, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.