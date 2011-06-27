Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,494
|$5,239
|$6,149
|Clean
|$3,142
|$4,710
|$5,535
|Average
|$2,438
|$3,652
|$4,307
|Rough
|$1,734
|$2,594
|$3,079
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,488
|$5,398
|$6,394
|Clean
|$3,137
|$4,853
|$5,756
|Average
|$2,434
|$3,763
|$4,479
|Rough
|$1,731
|$2,672
|$3,202
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,737
|$5,435
|$6,317
|Clean
|$3,360
|$4,886
|$5,686
|Average
|$2,607
|$3,788
|$4,424
|Rough
|$1,854
|$2,691
|$3,163
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,692
|$3,974
|$4,642
|Clean
|$2,421
|$3,573
|$4,179
|Average
|$1,878
|$2,770
|$3,251
|Rough
|$1,336
|$1,967
|$2,324
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,978
|$4,482
|$5,266
|Clean
|$2,678
|$4,029
|$4,740
|Average
|$2,078
|$3,124
|$3,688
|Rough
|$1,478
|$2,219
|$2,637
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,099
|$4,644
|$5,450
|Clean
|$2,787
|$4,175
|$4,906
|Average
|$2,162
|$3,237
|$3,817
|Rough
|$1,538
|$2,299
|$2,729
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,195
|$4,706
|$5,492
|Clean
|$2,873
|$4,231
|$4,944
|Average
|$2,229
|$3,280
|$3,847
|Rough
|$1,585
|$2,330
|$2,750
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,763
|$3,857
|$4,423
|Clean
|$2,484
|$3,467
|$3,981
|Average
|$1,928
|$2,688
|$3,098
|Rough
|$1,371
|$1,909
|$2,214
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,410
|$5,114
|$6,001
|Clean
|$3,067
|$4,597
|$5,401
|Average
|$2,379
|$3,564
|$4,203
|Rough
|$1,692
|$2,532
|$3,004
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,127
|$4,562
|$5,307
|Clean
|$2,812
|$4,101
|$4,777
|Average
|$2,182
|$3,180
|$3,717
|Rough
|$1,552
|$2,258
|$2,657
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,226
|$5,030
|$5,971
|Clean
|$2,901
|$4,522
|$5,375
|Average
|$2,250
|$3,506
|$4,182
|Rough
|$1,600
|$2,490
|$2,990
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,626
|$6,234
|$7,063
|Clean
|$4,160
|$5,604
|$6,358
|Average
|$3,228
|$4,345
|$4,947
|Rough
|$2,296
|$3,086
|$3,536
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,129
|$3,280
|$3,881
|Clean
|$1,915
|$2,948
|$3,493
|Average
|$1,486
|$2,286
|$2,718
|Rough
|$1,057
|$1,624
|$1,943
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,915
|$4,766
|$5,734
|Clean
|$2,622
|$4,285
|$5,161
|Average
|$2,034
|$3,322
|$4,016
|Rough
|$1,447
|$2,360
|$2,871
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,158
|$6,897
|$8,331
|Clean
|$3,739
|$6,200
|$7,499
|Average
|$2,901
|$4,807
|$5,835
|Rough
|$2,063
|$3,414
|$4,171
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,394
|$5,175
|$6,104
|Clean
|$3,052
|$4,653
|$5,495
|Average
|$2,368
|$3,607
|$4,276
|Rough
|$1,684
|$2,562
|$3,056
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,842
|$4,620
|$5,549
|Clean
|$2,556
|$4,153
|$4,995
|Average
|$1,983
|$3,220
|$3,887
|Rough
|$1,410
|$2,287
|$2,778
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,099
|$4,690
|$5,518
|Clean
|$2,787
|$4,216
|$4,967
|Average
|$2,162
|$3,269
|$3,865
|Rough
|$1,538
|$2,322
|$2,763
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,647
|$3,977
|$4,671
|Clean
|$2,380
|$3,576
|$4,204
|Average
|$1,847
|$2,772
|$3,271
|Rough
|$1,313
|$1,969
|$2,338
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,564
|$5,226
|$6,091
|Clean
|$3,205
|$4,698
|$5,483
|Average
|$2,487
|$3,643
|$4,266
|Rough
|$1,768
|$2,587
|$3,050