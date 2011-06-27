  1. Home
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,064$1,678$2,003
Clean$970$1,529$1,826
Average$782$1,230$1,472
Rough$594$931$1,118
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe LX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,486$2,320$2,759
Clean$1,355$2,113$2,515
Average$1,092$1,700$2,027
Rough$829$1,287$1,540
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,367$2,184$2,616
Clean$1,246$1,990$2,385
Average$1,004$1,601$1,922
Rough$763$1,211$1,460
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,161$1,891$2,277
Clean$1,058$1,722$2,076
Average$853$1,386$1,673
Rough$648$1,049$1,271
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,178$1,841$2,192
Clean$1,074$1,677$1,998
Average$866$1,349$1,611
Rough$657$1,021$1,224
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,438$2,903
Clean$1,418$2,220$2,646
Average$1,143$1,786$2,133
Rough$868$1,352$1,620
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,195$1,814$2,140
Clean$1,089$1,652$1,951
Average$878$1,329$1,573
Rough$667$1,006$1,195
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,460$2,315$2,766
Clean$1,331$2,109$2,521
Average$1,073$1,697$2,032
Rough$815$1,284$1,544
Sell my 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Santa Fe near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $970 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,529 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe ranges from $594 to $2,003, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.