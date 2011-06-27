Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$1,678
|$2,003
|Clean
|$970
|$1,529
|$1,826
|Average
|$782
|$1,230
|$1,472
|Rough
|$594
|$931
|$1,118
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe LX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,320
|$2,759
|Clean
|$1,355
|$2,113
|$2,515
|Average
|$1,092
|$1,700
|$2,027
|Rough
|$829
|$1,287
|$1,540
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,184
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,246
|$1,990
|$2,385
|Average
|$1,004
|$1,601
|$1,922
|Rough
|$763
|$1,211
|$1,460
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,161
|$1,891
|$2,277
|Clean
|$1,058
|$1,722
|$2,076
|Average
|$853
|$1,386
|$1,673
|Rough
|$648
|$1,049
|$1,271
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,178
|$1,841
|$2,192
|Clean
|$1,074
|$1,677
|$1,998
|Average
|$866
|$1,349
|$1,611
|Rough
|$657
|$1,021
|$1,224
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,438
|$2,903
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,220
|$2,646
|Average
|$1,143
|$1,786
|$2,133
|Rough
|$868
|$1,352
|$1,620
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,195
|$1,814
|$2,140
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,652
|$1,951
|Average
|$878
|$1,329
|$1,573
|Rough
|$667
|$1,006
|$1,195
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,315
|$2,766
|Clean
|$1,331
|$2,109
|$2,521
|Average
|$1,073
|$1,697
|$2,032
|Rough
|$815
|$1,284
|$1,544