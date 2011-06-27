Estimated values
1997 Geo Metro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,386
|$1,627
|Clean
|$804
|$1,222
|$1,438
|Average
|$584
|$894
|$1,062
|Rough
|$364
|$566
|$685
Estimated values
1997 Geo Metro LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$991
|$1,412
|$1,627
|Clean
|$871
|$1,245
|$1,438
|Average
|$633
|$911
|$1,062
|Rough
|$395
|$577
|$685
Estimated values
1997 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$959
|$1,401
|$1,627
|Clean
|$843
|$1,235
|$1,438
|Average
|$613
|$904
|$1,062
|Rough
|$382
|$572
|$685