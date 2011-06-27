Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,702
|$2,725
|$3,240
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,435
|$2,903
|Average
|$1,157
|$1,854
|$2,229
|Rough
|$794
|$1,273
|$1,554
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,419
|$2,889
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,161
|$2,589
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,645
|$1,987
|Rough
|$693
|$1,130
|$1,386
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,053
|$3,416
|$4,105
|Clean
|$1,834
|$3,052
|$3,678
|Average
|$1,396
|$2,323
|$2,824
|Rough
|$958
|$1,595
|$1,969
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,812
|$3,049
|$3,675
|Clean
|$1,619
|$2,724
|$3,293
|Average
|$1,233
|$2,074
|$2,528
|Rough
|$846
|$1,424
|$1,763