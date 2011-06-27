Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,308
|$2,247
|$2,725
|Clean
|$1,177
|$2,021
|$2,458
|Average
|$914
|$1,570
|$1,924
|Rough
|$652
|$1,119
|$1,389
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,451
|$2,749
|$3,413
|Clean
|$1,306
|$2,473
|$3,079
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,921
|$2,409
|Rough
|$723
|$1,369
|$1,740
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,391
|$2,786
|Clean
|$1,444
|$2,151
|$2,513
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,671
|$1,967
|Rough
|$800
|$1,191
|$1,420
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$2,033
|$2,469
|Clean
|$1,060
|$1,829
|$2,227
|Average
|$824
|$1,421
|$1,742
|Rough
|$587
|$1,013
|$1,258
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,069
|$2,825
|$3,201
|Clean
|$1,862
|$2,542
|$2,887
|Average
|$1,447
|$1,975
|$2,259
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,407
|$1,631
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$2,012
|$2,469
|Clean
|$1,008
|$1,810
|$2,227
|Average
|$783
|$1,406
|$1,742
|Rough
|$558
|$1,002
|$1,258
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$3,043
|$3,797
|Clean
|$1,414
|$2,737
|$3,425
|Average
|$1,099
|$2,126
|$2,680
|Rough
|$783
|$1,515
|$1,935
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,074
|$2,716
|$3,031
|Clean
|$1,866
|$2,443
|$2,734
|Average
|$1,450
|$1,898
|$2,139
|Rough
|$1,034
|$1,353
|$1,545
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,411
|$2,823
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,169
|$2,546
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,685
|$1,993
|Rough
|$793
|$1,201
|$1,439
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,492
|$2,270
|$2,663
|Clean
|$1,342
|$2,042
|$2,402
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,586
|$1,880
|Rough
|$743
|$1,131
|$1,357