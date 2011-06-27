  1. Home
2000 GMC Jimmy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,308$2,247$2,725
Clean$1,177$2,021$2,458
Average$914$1,570$1,924
Rough$652$1,119$1,389
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,451$2,749$3,413
Clean$1,306$2,473$3,079
Average$1,014$1,921$2,409
Rough$723$1,369$1,740
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,605$2,391$2,786
Clean$1,444$2,151$2,513
Average$1,122$1,671$1,967
Rough$800$1,191$1,420
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,179$2,033$2,469
Clean$1,060$1,829$2,227
Average$824$1,421$1,742
Rough$587$1,013$1,258
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,069$2,825$3,201
Clean$1,862$2,542$2,887
Average$1,447$1,975$2,259
Rough$1,031$1,407$1,631
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,121$2,012$2,469
Clean$1,008$1,810$2,227
Average$783$1,406$1,742
Rough$558$1,002$1,258
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,572$3,043$3,797
Clean$1,414$2,737$3,425
Average$1,099$2,126$2,680
Rough$783$1,515$1,935
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,074$2,716$3,031
Clean$1,866$2,443$2,734
Average$1,450$1,898$2,139
Rough$1,034$1,353$1,545
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$2,411$2,823
Clean$1,432$2,169$2,546
Average$1,113$1,685$1,993
Rough$793$1,201$1,439
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,492$2,270$2,663
Clean$1,342$2,042$2,402
Average$1,043$1,586$1,880
Rough$743$1,131$1,357
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 GMC Jimmy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,443 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Jimmy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,443 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 GMC Jimmy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,443 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 GMC Jimmy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 GMC Jimmy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 GMC Jimmy ranges from $1,034 to $3,031, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 GMC Jimmy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.