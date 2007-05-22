Used 1991 Toyota Pickup for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Pickup Reviews & Specs
  • 1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe V6
    1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe V6

    189,230 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

  • 1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6
    1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6

    146,765 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

  • 1994 Toyota Pickup DX
    1994 Toyota Pickup DX

    168,989 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

  • 1994 Toyota Pickup DX
    1994 Toyota Pickup DX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,716

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Pickup

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4
4.434 Reviews
1991 Toyota Pickup
1991 Mountain Goat!,05/22/2007
According to the original owner, it never broke down, NOT ONCE! I say the same. I turn the key and it fires, purrs and just keeps on keepin on. Everything works and well! It has beautiful balance, stock shocks. It's just so trouble free and durable. I've owned many vehicles. This truck is just quality and quality lasts.
