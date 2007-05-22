Used 1991 Toyota Pickup for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 189,230 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
- 146,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
- 168,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$16,716
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Pickup searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Pickup
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Pickup
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.434 Reviews
Report abuse
1991 Mountain Goat!,05/22/2007
According to the original owner, it never broke down, NOT ONCE! I say the same. I turn the key and it fires, purrs and just keeps on keepin on. Everything works and well! It has beautiful balance, stock shocks. It's just so trouble free and durable. I've owned many vehicles. This truck is just quality and quality lasts.