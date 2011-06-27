  1. Home
Used 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room58.6 in.
Front shoulder room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room27.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity39 cu.ft.
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight5115 lbs.
Gross weight6860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height73.2 in.
Maximum payload1745.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mahogany Pearl
  • Atlantis Blue Mica
  • Natural White
  • Champagne Pearl
  • Black
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Desert Bronze Metallic
  • Riverock Green Metallic Mica
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Gray
