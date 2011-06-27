Estimated values
2011 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,173
|$13,892
|$15,837
|Clean
|$10,601
|$13,163
|$14,980
|Average
|$9,456
|$11,703
|$13,266
|Rough
|$8,312
|$10,244
|$11,552
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,703
|$14,316
|$16,187
|Clean
|$11,103
|$13,564
|$15,312
|Average
|$9,905
|$12,060
|$13,560
|Rough
|$8,706
|$10,556
|$11,808
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,759
|$12,070
|$13,724
|Clean
|$9,259
|$11,436
|$12,982
|Average
|$8,260
|$10,168
|$11,497
|Rough
|$7,260
|$8,900
|$10,012
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,798
|$14,426
|$16,306
|Clean
|$11,193
|$13,668
|$15,424
|Average
|$9,985
|$12,153
|$13,659
|Rough
|$8,777
|$10,637
|$11,895
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,401
|$11,681
|$13,311
|Clean
|$8,920
|$11,067
|$12,591
|Average
|$7,957
|$9,840
|$11,151
|Rough
|$6,994
|$8,613
|$9,710
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,258
|$13,790
|$15,602
|Clean
|$10,682
|$13,066
|$14,758
|Average
|$9,529
|$11,617
|$13,069
|Rough
|$8,375
|$10,168
|$11,381
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,105
|$12,531
|$14,267
|Clean
|$9,588
|$11,873
|$13,495
|Average
|$8,552
|$10,557
|$11,951
|Rough
|$7,517
|$9,240
|$10,407
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,225
|$14,893
|$16,802
|Clean
|$11,599
|$14,110
|$15,893
|Average
|$10,347
|$12,546
|$14,075
|Rough
|$9,095
|$10,981
|$12,257